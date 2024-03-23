TikTok’s Favorite Hair Wax Stick Is Only $7 Right Now: Get Influencer-Level Sleek Ponytails and Buns

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No matter how many hairstyling tutorials you've repeatedly watched on YouTube and TikTok, taming stubborn baby hairs, flyaways, and frizz can still feel like an uphill battle. If your usual hair products are not doing the trick, consider adding the Samnyte Hair Wax Stick to your beauty arsenal. You're one shopping trip away from emulating the hairstyles rocked by your favorite celebs and influencers.
This top-rated essential, with 28,000+ five-star Amazon reviews, is your secret weapon for achieving polished hairstyles that stay put and boast a healthy shine—minus the greasy residue. Don't miss out on the chance to snag this for just $7 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
Use this hair wax stick to tame flyaways, slick back your strands, control your edges, or maintain the appearance of your beard.
If you need some additional info before you shop, check out these reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick Reviews
A shopper said, "Perfect for flyaways. I use this on my flyaways and it is a game changer for up-dos especially. If you want that Hailey Bieber slick back bun look this product should be your go to. This is a great secret weapon for sleek hair looks."
Another shared, "I've seen this all over TikTok. I was skeptical for a while until this winter season. It's been so chilly and windy and my hair is feeling dry so of course it comes with flyaways. This comes in a push up wax stick. So your not overusing the product. It keeps your hair nice slick. Does not make the hair look greasy. It feels nice and smooth. And my hair looks smooth all day."
Someone urged, "You NEED this! I would hate putting my hair up because of all my flyaways! Hairspray & mouse didn't do anything for them but this wax stick works miracles. Will definitely be repurchasing once I run out!"
More Hair Care Deals
- Heeta Hair Scalp Massager (
$11$6)
- Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole (
$30$16)
- Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask for Dry, Damaged Hair (
$22$19)
- Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush (
$9$7)
- Pantene Miracle Rescue Hair Mask (
$13$8)
- Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner (
$17$13)
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager
Use this brush on wet hair to work in your shampoo or on dry hair for some scalp stimulation. It has 112,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from several colors.
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole
Say goodbye to pesky dandruff with Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. Formulated with ketoconazole, it effectively tackles stubborn flakes and itchiness, leaving your scalp feeling refreshed and revitalized. You deserve a flake-free, confident mane every day.
This brush has been recommended by Madison LeCroy, Kenya Moore, and Kandi Burruss.
Pantene Miracle Rescue Hair Mask
Bachelor in Paradise alum Serene Russell told E! this hair mask "really helps my curls form and brings back shine to hydrate them."
It melts away damage, builds bonds, strengthens against damage, and deep conditions, according to the brand.
Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask for Dry, Damaged Hair
Kenya Moore previously told E!, "The one thing that people consistently rave about is our mask. The hair mask repairs and it's a reconstructive mask. It's a miracle product and it keeps your hair from breaking off. I can't keep it on the shelf."
Kenya's Tips: "I always recommend that you use a mask after every time you wash if you have coarse hair because usually if you have coarse hair, you wash your hair like once a week. The mask stops breakage. It's great for the winter. It's great for anyone dealing with hard water, especially people in some parts of California."
Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush
If you dread detangling your hair, you need the Wet Brush Original Detangler in your life. This brush glides through tangles with easy without those "ouch" moments. I always brush the tangles out of my hair before I shower, but as the name suggests, this brush is great for wet hair too.
Amazon has this brush in 21 colors and it has 52,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Olivia Culpo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, and Katie Austin.
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner
I've been using this deep conditioner treatment once every other week for a few months. It detangles my hair and makes it incredibly soft and shiny. The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner has 41,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Still shopping the Amazon Big Spring Sale? You'll love these beauty deals recommended by Kyle Richards.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.