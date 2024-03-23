TikTok’s Favorite Hair Wax Stick Is Only $7 Right Now: Get Influencer-Level Sleek Ponytails and Buns

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

No matter how many hairstyling tutorials you've repeatedly watched on YouTube and TikTok, taming stubborn baby hairs, flyaways, and frizz can still feel like an uphill battle. If your usual hair products are not doing the trick, consider adding the Samnyte Hair Wax Stick to your beauty arsenal. You're one shopping trip away from emulating the hairstyles rocked by your favorite celebs and influencers.

This top-rated essential, with 28,000+ five-star Amazon reviews, is your secret weapon for achieving polished hairstyles that stay put and boast a healthy shine—minus the greasy residue. Don't miss out on the chance to snag this for just $7 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.