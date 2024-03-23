Kenya Moore, Madison LeCroy, & Kandi Burruss Use a Scalp Brush That’s $6 During the Amazon Big Sale

If you want some more info before you shop, here's what Kenya, Madison, and Kandi had to say.

Heeta Hair Scalp Massager: Celebrity Reviews

Kenya Moore explained, "When you stimulate your scalp, it will get your blood flow going and your hair will be revived. It will want to grow because you're stimulating the scalp. This right here, I love it. It's a scalp massager you can use while you shampoo and condition your hair. It's easy to hold and I love it. It gets right into your scalp. You can use it as a brush also. There's nothing better than this. It's not expensive, guys. It's also a great complement to haircare products. You want to use this a couple times a day. This is amazing."

Madison LeCroy shared, "This is a hair shampoo brush. This stimulates the scalp by getting the circulation and blood flow to the follicle of your scalp. Dry shampoo can build up on the scalp. To have good hair, you have to get it going at the scalp. This is super simple and easy. All you have to do is when you have shampoo in, just run this through your hair to remove product build-up and anything else. You've got to get one of these because, guess what, that's what's gonna make the hair grow."

Kandi Burruss declared, "This brush is amazing."

