Kenya Moore, Madison LeCroy, & Kandi Burruss Use a Scalp Brush That’s $6 During the Amazon Big Sale

We all covet the luscious locks of our favorite celebrities, envisioning the seemingly unattainable hair care routines and glam squads that create those iconic looks. Celeb-level hair doesn't always have a hefty price tag. Even the stars have affordable hacks. Southern Charm star and hairstylist Madison LeCroy has recommended a budget-friendly scalp brush. Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss have used it too.
If you want to reinvigorate your hair care routine, you can get a 38% discount on the Heeta Hair Scalp Massager during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. It effortlessly works in shampoo, reduces dandruff, and stimulates hair growth, per the brand. I have been using this since 2021 and it will be a part of my regimen forever.
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager
Use this brush on wet hair to work in your shampoo or on dry hair for some scalp stimulation. It has 112,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from several colors.
If you want some more info before you shop, here's what Kenya, Madison, and Kandi had to say.
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager: Celebrity Reviews
Kenya Moore explained, "When you stimulate your scalp, it will get your blood flow going and your hair will be revived. It will want to grow because you're stimulating the scalp. This right here, I love it. It's a scalp massager you can use while you shampoo and condition your hair. It's easy to hold and I love it. It gets right into your scalp. You can use it as a brush also. There's nothing better than this. It's not expensive, guys. It's also a great complement to haircare products. You want to use this a couple times a day. This is amazing."
Madison LeCroy shared, "This is a hair shampoo brush. This stimulates the scalp by getting the circulation and blood flow to the follicle of your scalp. Dry shampoo can build up on the scalp. To have good hair, you have to get it going at the scalp. This is super simple and easy. All you have to do is when you have shampoo in, just run this through your hair to remove product build-up and anything else. You've got to get one of these because, guess what, that's what's gonna make the hair grow."
Kandi Burruss declared, "This brush is amazing."
Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask for Dry, Damaged Hair
Kenya previously told E!, "The one thing that people consistently rave about is our mask. The hair mask repairs and it's a reconstructive mask. It's a miracle product and it keeps your hair from breaking off. I can't keep it on the shelf."
Kenya's Tips: "I always recommend that you use a mask after every time you wash if you have coarse hair because usually if you have coarse hair, you wash your hair like once a week. The mask stops breakage. It's great for the winter. It's great for anyone dealing with hard water, especially people in some parts of California."
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole
Say goodbye to pesky dandruff with Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. Formulated with ketoconazole, it effectively tackles stubborn flakes and itchiness, leaving your scalp feeling refreshed and revitalized. You deserve a flake-free, confident mane every day.
Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush
If you dread detangling your hair, you need the Wet Brush Original Detangler in your life. This brush glides through tangles with easy without those "ouch" moments. I always brush the tangles out of my hair before I shower, but as the name suggests, this brush is great for wet hair too.
Amazon has this brush in 21 colors and it has 52,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Olivia Culpo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, and Katie Austin.
Pantene Miracle Rescue Hair Mask
Bachelor in Paradise alum Serene Russell told E! this hair mask "really helps my curls form and brings back shine to hydrate them."
It melts away damage, builds bonds, strengthens against damage, and deep conditions, according to the brand.
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner
I've been using this deep conditioner treatment once every other week for a few months. It detangles my hair and makes it incredibly soft and shiny. The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner has 41,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
