Prince William Shares Update on Kate Middleton and Their 3 Kids Amid Her Cancer Battle

Following news that Kate Middleton had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment, Prince William briefly spoke to the public about his wife's wellbeing.

By Brahmjot Kaur May 01, 2024 2:40 AMTags
HealthCouplesKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsCelebritiesInjury And IllnessCancer
Watch: Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: Everything We Know

Prince William is giving an update on Kate Middleton.

After the Princess of Wales shared that cancer had been found amid her recovery from abdominal surgery, William let the public know that she is doing alright as she privately battles the disease.

During the Prince of Wales' appearance at the grand opening of James Place Newcastle on April 30, a member of the crowd asked about the wellbeing of Kate and their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6. 

"All doing well, thank you," William replied, as seen in footage on social media. "We're all doing well."

While sharing her diagnosis in March, Kate highlighted the support she's received from William following her January procedure and subsequent cancer discovery.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," she said in her video message. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance."

photos
Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

The 42-year-old also explained that her planned surgery at the beginning of the year was thought to be non-cancerous. However, tests after the procedure found that cancer was present, and she is now beginning a course of preventative treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock," Kate explained, "and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

And she also gave insight into how she and William discussed her diagnosis with their kids.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them," she said, "and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

A day after the video was released, Kensington Palace released a statement on behalf of Kate and William, which said, "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message. They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

Kate has received many public messages of support from other family members, including King Charles III, who was recently diagnosed with cancer as well. Several celebs and world leaders have also expressed their well-wishes. Read their messages:

Trending Stories

1

Mark Consuelos Admits to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

2

Melissa McCarthy Reacts to Barbra Streisand Asking If She Uses Ozempic

3

Prince William Shares Update on Kate Middleton and Their 3 Kids

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shannen Doherty

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who has herself been battling cancer for years, wrote on Instagram, "I admire your strength thru the endless onslught you've been under while going through cancer."

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones

On March 22, 2024, Kensington Palace released a video of Kate Middleton revealing that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, which was discovered after she had abdominal surgery in January.

"Wales and the World is with you HRH Princess of Wales," Zeta-Jones, who was born in Wales and was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by now-King Charles III in 2011, wrote on Instagram. "Love to you always."

Instagram

Olivia Munn

The Newsroom alum, who revealed March 13 she has been battling breast cancer, commented on Kensington Palace's Instagram video of Kate, "Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family. Wishing you all the best."

John Lamparski/WireImage

Angie Harmon

"We are praying for your full & complete recovery & for strength of mind, body & spirit for you & your entire family," the Rizzoli & Isles alum commented on Kensington Palace's video of Kate. "Thank you for your beautiful spirit & courage."

James Devaney/GC Images

Lauren Sánchez

The media personality, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, commented on the post as well, writing, "Sending love."

Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

"My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time," he said in a statement on X. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today."

He added, "I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Speaking at a press briefing following news of Kate's health battle, she said their thoughts are with the princess "and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time," adding, "certainly we wish her a full recovery."

Instagram / James Middleton

James Middleton

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," Kate's brother wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood pic of the two, after she revealed her health diagnosis. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images / David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Charles Sabine

Charles Spencer

The ninth Earl Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana and Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle, wrote on Instagram, "Incredible poise and strength."

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and live in California, said in a statement to NBC News, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles III & Queen Camilla

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King, who shared his own cancer diagnosis in February, is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

In fact, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," the rep told NBC News, adding that both he and Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

"You are brave," President Joe Biden's wife wrote on X, "and we love you."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment," he wrote on X. "We’re all wishing her a swift recovery."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Mark Consuelos Admits to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

2

Melissa McCarthy Reacts to Barbra Streisand Asking If She Uses Ozempic

3

Prince William Shares Update on Kate Middleton and Their 3 Kids

4

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Break Up

5

Emily Blunt Details Taylor Swift's Sweet Words To Her Daughter