Prince William Shares Update on Kate Middleton and Their 3 Kids Amid Her Cancer Battle

Prince William is giving an update on Kate Middleton.

After the Princess of Wales shared that cancer had been found amid her recovery from abdominal surgery, William let the public know that she is doing alright as she privately battles the disease.

During the Prince of Wales' appearance at the grand opening of James Place Newcastle on April 30, a member of the crowd asked about the wellbeing of Kate and their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

"All doing well, thank you," William replied, as seen in footage on social media. "We're all doing well."

While sharing her diagnosis in March, Kate highlighted the support she's received from William following her January procedure and subsequent cancer discovery.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," she said in her video message. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance."