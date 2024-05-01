Prince William Shares Update on Kate Middleton and Their 3 Kids Amid Her Cancer Battle

Prince William is giving an update on Kate Middleton.
After the Princess of Wales shared that cancer had been found amid her recovery from abdominal surgery, William let the public know that she is doing alright as she privately battles the disease.
During the Prince of Wales' appearance at the grand opening of James Place Newcastle on April 30, a member of the crowd asked about the wellbeing of Kate and their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.
"All doing well, thank you," William replied, as seen in footage on social media. "We're all doing well."
While sharing her diagnosis in March, Kate highlighted the support she's received from William following her January procedure and subsequent cancer discovery.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," she said in her video message. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance."
The 42-year-old also explained that her planned surgery at the beginning of the year was thought to be non-cancerous. However, tests after the procedure found that cancer was present, and she is now beginning a course of preventative treatment.
"This of course came as a huge shock," Kate explained, "and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
And she also gave insight into how she and William discussed her diagnosis with their kids.
"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them," she said, "and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."
A day after the video was released, Kensington Palace released a statement on behalf of Kate and William, which said, "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message. They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."
Kate has received many public messages of support from other family members, including King Charles III, who was recently diagnosed with cancer as well. Several celebs and world leaders have also expressed their well-wishes. Read their messages: