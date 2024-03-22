Refresh and Rejuvenate With 20 Self-Care Deals From the Amazon Big Spring Sale Starting at $5

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you hear the phrase "self-care," groan, and wonder who actually has the time (or money) to treat themselves on a regular basis, look in the mirror. That can be you, and, no, that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of time or money. Whether you want to have an at-home spa night with a full routine of your favorite wellness products or if you're just looking for a quick indulgence that you can easily add to your daily routine, the Amazon Big Spring Sale has you covered with some affordable options.
Self-care can be whatever you want it to be. You can draw water in the tub with bath bombs. Or you can give yourself a lymphatic drainage massage with a jade roller. There are so many relaxing, indulgent, affordable options from Amazon. Here are some of the standout deals.
Amazon's Most Popular Self-Care Products
Sell Out Risk: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (
$36 $23)
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 42,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Chose from several colors.
Oaskys Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top with Down Alternative Fill
Instead of getting a new mattress, elevate your current situation with this luxurious, quilted mattress topper. This super comfy mattress topper comes in 6 sizes and it has 53,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
This lash serum is so easy to use. Apply it once a day just like you'd put on eyeliner, getting close to the lash line, and keep up with it consistently to step up your lash game. With regular use, this product gives you the appearance of longer, thicker lashes, according to the brand.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water
Looking for a refreshing boost throughout the day? Look no further than this rejuvenating facial spray! Infused with nourishing botanicals, it instantly hydrates and revitalizes your skin, leaving you with a radiant glow.
This facial spray has 48,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's a celebrity favorite, which has been recommended Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, Olympian Suni Lee, Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
Yankee Candle
Illuminate your space and set the mood with a sophisticated and alluring Yankee Candle.
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set- 12 Pieces
Use one of these handcrafted bath bombs in your tub for a relaxing, moisturizing experience. These bath bombs come in soothing scents, including lavender, vanilla, strawberry, coconut, mango, rose, and melon. They also fizz with color to add some fun to your bath, but there's no need to worry because these do not stain your tub. These bath bombs have 38,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk- 5 Pack
A scrunchie may not seem like self-care, but these satin ones really are. They're gentle on your hair, preventing knots and frizz and they look chic. You can get these in a variety pack with a mix of colors or you can pick packs with just one color. These scrunchies have 36,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barefoot Dreams womens Cozychic Heathered Socks
Yes, socks can count as self-care. These are incredibly plush. You'll feel like you're walking around with a blanket on your feet. Amazon has these in two colorways.
They socks have been recommended by Oprah Winfrey, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown, The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk, Nicky Hilton, and Camille Kostek.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This pillowcase has 223,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, Lightweight Face Tanner with Hyaluronic Acid
Get a natural-looking tan that lasts for days from the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist. The mist is transparent, which means you can wear it under or over makeup with no need to rinse off the product. This formula is streak-free and it doesn't have that dreaded self tanner smell that other products do.
This tanner has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Supermodel Ashley Graham recommended this to E! shoppers.
Le Gushe Under Eye Patches- 20 Pairs
Hydrate and refresh the under-eye area with these golden gel masks. These are great to relax, unwind, and hydrate. Pro tip: throw these in the fridge for an super refreshing treatment. These are also great to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand.
This under-eye gel set has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Toast a special occasion or unwind with this set of four wine glasses, which has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Iuga Bootcut Yoga Pants With Pockets
Replace your worn out yoga pants with a new pair. This fabric has that second skin feeling, the pants have pockets, there are a ton of colors to choose from, and sizes range from XS to 3X. These pants have 22,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers. They're available in eight different colors and they have 25,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel 3 Pack
These hair towels keep your strands out of your face and they help your locks dry quickly. There are six colorways to choose from. This product has 20,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Give yourself a reminder to indulge in some self-care with this bath tray. This is great for a snack, a book, a wine glass or even your tablet. It comes in seven colorways and has 25,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teenitor Ice Roller
If you don't have an ice roller by now, you really need to get one. It's so simple, yet so effective. This is great to reduce redness and inflammation. It's comforting if you have a breakout or even if you get laser skincare treatments and want some relief after. This ice roller has 4,700+ 5-star reviews and it comes in four colors.
Bronax Extremely Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers
These slides look designer, but they are actually super affordable. You will want to live in these incredibly comfortable slides.
There are 16 colorways to choose from. These have 32,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects- 22 Sets
I have been a loyal fan of these teeth whitening strips for years. Just use them for 30 minutes and there's an immediate difference, at least in my experience. According to the brand, these remove 14 years of stains. The Crest 3D Whitestrips have 64,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks- Pack of 12
Stock up on sheet masks with this 12-piece bundle. Each of these addresses different skincare concerns. This set has 18,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
—Originally published August 20, 2022 at 3 AM PT.