How Prince William Supported Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey, Shares She's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Kate Middleton is opening up about her loved ones amid her health journey.

After sharing that she had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment, the Princess of Wales reflected on Prince William's support during this difficult time.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," Kate said in a video message March 22. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance."

Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with William—went on to explain that her abdominal surgery in January was thought to be non-cancerous. And after a successful surgery, tests found that cancer had been present.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she explained. "As you can imagine, this has taken time."

She emphasized that recovering from her surgery to begin chemotherapy was crucial, but so was speaking with their kids about her condition.