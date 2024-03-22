Elizabeth Berkley Pays Homage to Showgirls With Bejeweled Glam

Elizabeth Berkley shined as bright as the Las Vegas lights.
The Saved by the Bell alum dazzled at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles March 20 to present a special screening of the cult-classic 1995 film Showgirls. And in true Elizabeth fashion, she channeled her iconic character Nomi Malone with gem-adorned eye makeup and a va-va-voom hairstyle.
In fact, makeup artist Kathleen Karridene gave the actress an ultra-glam look that consisted of a glowy complexion, rosy cheeks and rows of sparkly jewels that lined the eyelid like winged liner. Shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy peach-colored lip tied it all together.
As for her tresses? She opted for a bigger is better approach, thanks Clayton Hawkins, who styled her hair in voluminous old-Hollywood waves.
And although Elizabeth paid homage to her character, she skipped a bejeweled outfit and rocked a sleek black-and-white tuxedo that Zack Carey (played by Kyle MacLachlan) would likely fawn over.
Elizabeth's showstopping style wasn't the only thing worth noting. After all, she offered a heartfelt message to fans ahead of the screening.
"I'm so grateful that the film has found its way not only in your hearts but especially the LGBTQ community," the 51-year-old told the audience, holding back the tears, per The Hollywood Reporter. "You stood by the film. You always believed, as did I, and for that I'm eternally grateful."
The outlet reported that before the film played, Elizabeth did her character's signature scissor-hands move, blew a kiss to the audience and walked off.
