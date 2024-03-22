Attention Blue's Clues Fans: This Check-In From Host Steve Burns Is Exactly What You Need

Watch : Nickelodeon Alums Detail Alleged Abuse in New Docuseries

Steve Burns is reaching out to Nickelodeon fans.

Following the release of the docuseries Quiet on Set, which details the alleged inappropriate behavior on the set of several of the network's shows in the '90s and aughts, the original Blue's Clues host invited fans to share their feelings.

"Hey I'm checking in," the 50-year-old says in the March 21 TikTok video. "Tell me what's going on."

Appearing emotional, Burns nods toward the camera before he says, "OK. Alright, well, it's good to hear from you. You look great."

The actor, who hosted Blue's Clues between 1996 and 2002 and frequently appears on the revival series Blue's Clues & You!, has occasionally shared check-in videos on social media. His latest clip has particularly resonated with fans following the release of who watched the docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

As one person commented, "After the nickelodeon documentary Steve all I need is my blues clues to save whatever is left of this childhood I once had...." Another added, "Thank you for being one of the GOOD parts of Nickelodeon, Steve."