Attention Blue's Clues Fans: This Check-In From Host Steve Burns Is Exactly What You Need

Steve Burns is reaching out to Nickelodeon fans.
Following the release of the docuseries Quiet on Set, which details the alleged inappropriate behavior on the set of several of the network's shows in the '90s and aughts, the original Blue's Clues host invited fans to share their feelings.
"Hey I'm checking in," the 50-year-old says in the March 21 TikTok video. "Tell me what's going on."
Appearing emotional, Burns nods toward the camera before he says, "OK. Alright, well, it's good to hear from you. You look great."
The actor, who hosted Blue's Clues between 1996 and 2002 and frequently appears on the revival series Blue's Clues & You!, has occasionally shared check-in videos on social media. His latest clip has particularly resonated with fans following the release of who watched the docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
As one person commented, "After the nickelodeon documentary Steve all I need is my blues clues to save whatever is left of this childhood I once had...." Another added, "Thank you for being one of the GOOD parts of Nickelodeon, Steve."
The docuseries details allegations of inappropriate on-set behavior by former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider, including from All That alum Leon Frierson and writers Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton. And following the release of the Investigation Discovery program, the 58-year-old, who also created shows like Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show before leaving the cable network in 2018, addressed many of the accusations.
I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology," he said in a March 19 video posted to YouTube. "I could be cocky and definitely overambitious and sometimes just straight up rude and obnoxious and I am so sorry that I ever was."
E! News had reached out to Nickelodeon for comment on the docuseries and Schneider's remarks and has not heard back.
The company's former President of Content and Production Russell Hicks previously told E! News in a statement that "every single thing that Dan ever did on any of his shows was carefully scrutinized and approved by executives at Nickelodeon."
Quiet on Set features interviews with several former Nickelodeon child stars, including Drake Bell, who spoke out for the first time about being sexually abused by Brian Peck, a dialogue coach who worked on All That and The Amanda Show. (Peck was sentenced in 2004 to 16 months in prison after pleading no contest to a count apiece of lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 by a person 10 years older and oral copulation of a person under 16, according to sentencing documents reviewed by E! News.)
He added that Schneider was there for him after the man was arrested.
Burns, who did not mention the docuseries in his TikTok, shared his supportive video more than a month after a similar message relayed on behalf of another beloved children's TV figure, Elmo, went viral. The Feb. 1 post, shared on the Sesame Street character's X account, read, "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?"
Burns has previously spoken out about his own struggles with mental health—including while he was hosting Blue's Clues.
"I was struggling with severe clinical depression the whole time I was on that show," he told Variety in 2022. "It was my job to be utterly and completely full of joy and wonder at all times, and that became impossible."
The former TV host continued, "After I left Blue's Clues, there was a long period of healing. It wasn't until the death of my father [in 2015] that I really started to take things seriously, and my life became so much more manageable."
