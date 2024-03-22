A Shopper Says This Liquid Lipstick Lasted Through a Root Canal: Get 6 for $10 During Amazon’s Big Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love wearing lipstick, but hate the mess that comes with eating, drinking, kissing, and talking, you just need to switch up your makeup. As a self-proclaimed liquid lipstick expert, I have done my due diligence, trying (and buying) them all so you don't have to. For years, I've been obsessing over this six-piece set, which is now on sale for the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

I'm not the only one who adores these shades. The set has 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The BestLand Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set has beautiful colors. The formula dries quickly and the color is long-lasting, no matter what you do. The color payoff is very buildable. Plus, you really cannot beat this $10 price for the set, which comes out to be $1.67 per lipstick. This a great gift for your friends (or yourself). The lipsticks are such a high quality that no one will know about the bargain price tag. And even if they did, they'll just be thankful for the amazing lipsticks.