A Shopper Says This Liquid Lipstick Lasted Through a Root Canal: Get 6 for $10 During Amazon’s Big Sale

If you love wearing lipstick, but hate the mess that comes with eating, drinking, kissing, and talking, you just need to switch up your makeup. As a self-proclaimed liquid lipstick expert, I have done my due diligence, trying (and buying) them all so you don't have to. For years, I've been obsessing over this six-piece set, which is now on sale for the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
I'm not the only one who adores these shades. The set has 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The BestLand Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set has beautiful colors. The formula dries quickly and the color is long-lasting, no matter what you do. The color payoff is very buildable. Plus, you really cannot beat this $10 price for the set, which comes out to be $1.67 per lipstick. This a great gift for your friends (or yourself). The lipsticks are such a high quality that no one will know about the bargain price tag. And even if they did, they'll just be thankful for the amazing lipsticks.
BestLand Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set
There are three different 6-piece sets to choose from. Set A has bolder colors, Set B has lighter hues, and Set C has a mix of both.
You will love these long-lasting, non-drying liquid lipsticks so much that you might end up buying more than one set. Here's what your fellow shoppers had to say. One shopper praised the formula for lasting through a root canal!
BestLand Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set Reviews
An Amazon shopper declared, "This lipstick. Is. Incredible. Perfect amount pigment, a wonderrfulll range & the longevity is insane!!! The dark reds are beautiful, the red isn't too orangey, and the pinks are subtle but adorable. There's a color for every makeup look you do. The best part is it really doesn't smudge. I can still kiss my boyfriend without it getting all over him."
Another gushed, "Seriously, this stuff is awesome. And it stays on! I literally just got a root canal and my lipstick had not a smudge out of place! I was amazed. Honestly I was like why on earth did I wear lipstick while going for a root canal? Habit I guess. And when they were done I fully expected my lipstick to be all over my face or wiped off, but no! It still looked like perfection. Highly recommend."
Someone raved, "Loved it!! It lasted all day! I used the Sephora matte lipstick forever. This lasted WAY longer and you get 6 of these for the price of 1 of those! It smells amazing too! It was the perfect candy apple red I've been looking for! Love it."
