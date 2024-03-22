Get a Bag From Shay Mitchell’s BÉIS for Just $70, 50% Off Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara & More Deals

Kourtney's self-tanning drops have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

More Beauty Deals

Biossance: Save 25% on Biossance skincare, which has been recommended by Reese Witherspoon.

Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.

Exuviance: Save 30% on Exuviance, including the exfoliating foot balm I'm obsessed with.

Fenty Beauty: Take 60% off select products from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Plus, get 25% off everything else.

First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.

ghd: Save 25% on ghd hair tools.

Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. Plus, shop buy 1, get 1 free deals.

KVD Beauty: Take 30% off sitewide from KVD Beauty. Plus, score some 40% off deals.

Make Up Forever: Save 25% on Make Up Forever + get free shipping on every order.

Murad: Get 25% off Murad skincare products (discount applied at checkout).

Mario Badescu: Use the code FRIEND to save 30% on Mario Badescu skincare products.

Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.

Pureology: Use the code CFDAY to get 20% off the Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray and get a free comb.

Sephora: Save 50% on 24-hour Sephora flash deals on Too Faced, Lancome, Bondi Boost, Living Proof, PMD, Murad, Sephora Collection, and more.

Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.

Sunday Riley: Save 25% on everything from Sunday Riley.

T3: Save 25% on T3 hair tools. I love their flat irons so much that I bought 3 out of fear they may sell out. I will never use another flat iron.

Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.

Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off Buxom, StriVectin, OSEA, Lancome, Lorac and more from Ulta.

Verb: Use the promo code BLOOM to get 20% off Verb hair care products.