Margot Robbie Is Saying "Sul Sul" to The Sims Movie

Margot Robbie just hit the motherlode.

Fresh off Barbie's success, the actress has turned her attention to another popular franchise as her LuckyChap Entertainment company—which she co-founded with her husband Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr—is attached to produce a movie based on The Sims, according to multiple outlets.

Kate Herron—best known for helming the first season of Loki—is reportedly set to direct and co-write the film with Briony Redman, who she previously worked with on the Disney+ series, as well as Sex Education and Doctor Who.

Plot details and casting have not been announced. However, The Sims publisher Electronic Arts will also be overseeing the project in a creative and producing capacity, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Sims first debuted in 2000 as part of the larger Sims video game series, which included SimCity. The best-selling game allowed players to build homes and control characters in a simulation of a surburban neighborhood.

Over the years, three sequels and over dozens of expansion packs were added, letting players be immersed in a variety of settings—including attending college, running a farm and finding fame in a Hollywood-esque town.