How the Kate Middleton Story Flew So Spectacularly Off the Rails

Watch : Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey, Shares She's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Where is Kate Middleton?

It's a question that was asked a lot in the two months after Kensington Palace shared that the Princess of Wales had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" and would be "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." And as time went by, people started to point out that she really hadn't been seen in that's-definitely-her fashion since Christmas...

So while there was, in actuality, no reason to think Kate was anywhere other than home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor (or at one of their other historic residences) with Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, that answer never seemed to suffice for those who decided—whether early on or eventually—that something more complicated was at play.

Well, something more complicated was happening, though not in the true-crime-podcast way that some of the discourse suggested.

A few days after news broke of a possible records breach at the hospital where she had surgery, Kate shared in a March 22 video message that she's undergoing treatment for cancer.