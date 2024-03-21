Rachel McAdams Just Debuted Dark Hair in Must-See Transformation

Rachel McAdams' new look is totally giving Janis Ian.
That's right, the Mean Girls alum no longer resembles Regina George, as she kissed her blonde stye goodbye and debuted a dramatic dark hair color.
While attending the opening night of Broadway show An Enemy of the People, March 18, Rachel ruled the red carpet with her epic 'do. And to highlight her drastic change at the New York City event, she sported effortless waves and parted her hair in a deep side part.
She also matched her dark brunette transformation with a deep navy blue ensemble, wearing a long-sleeve turtleneck with a coordinating faux leather midiskirt. As for her accessories? She kept it simple, donning navy Mary Jane heels, dainty earrings and layers of bracelets.
Although Rachel's makeover was unexpected, she's pulled off this hairstyle before. In fact, she rocked nearly black locks in 2005 when she starred in The Family Stone, Wedding Crashers and Red Eye.
But the 45-year-old's recent change is just one of the ways she's experimented with her style. After all, she made armpit hair look sexy during her Bustle cover shoot last April.
"I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth," she said in the interview. "With this shoot, I'm wearing latex underwear. But I've had two children. This is my body, and I think that's so important to reflect back out to the world."
Rachel—who shares a 6-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter with partner Jamie Linden—added, "It's OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that's different for everyone."
The Notebook alum has been open about her body transformation after becoming a mother. While working on the 2023 film Are You There God? It's Me Margaret, she noted how life was imitating art.
"'Why don't we just try this without a bra?'" Rachel told Bustle, recalling what the costume designer telling her. "The great irony is Margaret just can't wait to get into a bra. But I'm playing a kind of wild child, hippie artist mom [who] doesn't wear a bra throughout the whole film."
And Rachel could relate to her character Barb's struggles.
"I was worried some days. 'Is this too much? Is this distracting?'" she shared. "I hated thinking about that. Why do I even care? But it's hard not to!"
Of course, Rachel isn't the only star to make a drastic style change. Keep reading to see which celebs have pushed the beauty boundaries.