Rachel McAdams Just Debuted Dark Hair in Must-See Transformation

Rachel McAdams' new look is totally giving Janis Ian.

That's right, the Mean Girls alum no longer resembles Regina George, as she kissed her blonde stye goodbye and debuted a dramatic dark hair color.

While attending the opening night of Broadway show An Enemy of the People, March 18, Rachel ruled the red carpet with her epic 'do. And to highlight her drastic change at the New York City event, she sported effortless waves and parted her hair in a deep side part.

She also matched her dark brunette transformation with a deep navy blue ensemble, wearing a long-sleeve turtleneck with a coordinating faux leather midiskirt. As for her accessories? She kept it simple, donning navy Mary Jane heels, dainty earrings and layers of bracelets.

Although Rachel's makeover was unexpected, she's pulled off this hairstyle before. In fact, she rocked nearly black locks in 2005 when she starred in The Family Stone, Wedding Crashers and Red Eye.