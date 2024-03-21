Amazon's Big Spring Sale Has Cheap Fitness Products That Actually Work (and Reviewers Love Them)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes it's hard to get into your fitness groove. Who has time to go to the gym? Who can afford fancy gym equipment? Trust me, same. That's why I'm always looking for that Goldilocks fitness product – something that will get me on track and won't break the bank. If you're also on the hunt for such a thing, you're in luck. I've scoured the Internet and tapped into my own successes, to bring you a roundup of cheap fitness products that actually work – and they're backed by tons of glowing 5-star reviews. You can use these items at home, keep them in your gym bag for when you do hit the gym, or even take them outside, they're that versatile.
And, best of all, they're all on sale. How? Well, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is happening from now until March 25th, with unbelievable deals on fitness, home, tech, fashion, and beauty items. But, don't wait until the last minute, items are selling out fast. You don't want to miss these versatile exercise bands for just $6, and a Pilates ball for $9.
What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling and fill your cart with the best cheap fitness products that will help you get the results you want.
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands
With five varying resistance levels, these latex bands are perfect for all fitness levels, and they're easy to take on the go. Over 87,000 reviewers have given them 5-stars on Amazon, with one shopper reporting, "Who needs fancy machinery when you can get the same results from a cheaper product that doesn't take up half a room?! I love them!"
Vinsguir Ab Roller Wheel
Backed by over 15,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this ab roller is a must-have for your core. It's wide and stable for ease of use, and comes with its own knee pad. One fan glowed, "It's literally the best ab workout ever!! It engages so many core muscles and I love that the results are showing very fast."
Yes4All Ab Mat
If you're looking to get in some classic sit ups and crunches, this ab mat is essential. Not only does it protect your head and your neck, it can also target more muscles and support your tailbone. It easily folds for travel or storage, and it's beloved by thousands of reviewers.
Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights
What's so nice about these ankle weights is that they're adjustable for your fitness level. Just add a 1-pound sandbag (10 are included), when you want to feel a stronger burn. They're soft, breathable, comfortable, and over 12,000 Amazon reviewers have given them 5-stars.
Gaiam Hand Weights
Featuring a strap and an ergonomic grip, these hand weights are easy to hold and add some resistance to any workout (or carry them on your next run or walk). Each weight is 2 pounds, which one reviewer noted, "Not too heavy and awkward like others that I've had."
Yes4All Combo Kettlebells
I love getting in a few kettlebell reps when I'm working from home. This pastel kettlebell set (super cute) is available in weights from 5 to 30 pounds (featured here is a set of 3, weighing 5, 10, and 15 pounds), and comes with thousands of positive reviews.
ProBody Pilates Ball Small
This 9-inch ball is ideal for stability and core strengthening, especially in barre or Pilates-based workouts. One reviewer called it a "game-changer" in their fitness routine and raved, "Its compact size and versatility make it perfect for targeted muscle engagement, adding an extra challenge to Pilates workouts. I've noticed improved core strength and stability, thanks to its ability to intensify exercises while providing great support, making it an essential tool for anyone looking to enhance their fitness regimen."
The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book
Stretching is an important workout companion, and it often goes overlooked. Add some to your routine with this wildly-popular strap that includes an instructional guide and mobile app with video demonstrations. It's made of durable nylon, features individual loops for grip, and includes a 6-foot length that works with most heights.
URBNFit Exercise Ball
Another fitness essential is a large exercise ball. You can use it for core strengthening exercises and stability, or even as a chair when you're working. It comes with a pump for easy inflation and over 34,000 5-star reviews.
Amazon Basics Easy Grip Workout Dumbbell
If you're looking for a set of weights, these highly popular dumbbells are a solid pick. They come in a set of six (2 pounds, 3 pounds, and 5 pounds) and include a storage stand, but other weight options are available. They're easy to hold and can really add a burn to your home fitness routine.
ProsourceFit Exercise Balance Pad, Large
Sweatproof and slip-resistant, this balance pad is perfect for core strengthening and support. It comes with over 10,000 5-star Amazon reviews and one user remarked, "Foam is always a challenge for my balance. This is a nice product that stays in place and makes me work hard to balance while doing any exercises. It's lightweight and easy to carry. Easy to clean and comfortable to use."
A AZURELIFE Exercise Core Sliders
Featuring a smooth plastic side for carpets and a foam side for wood floors or tile, these sliders are a cheap and easy way to work your core. And since they're so lightweight, they're easy to travel with. If you're not sure how to use the sliders, don't worry, they come with an illustrated exercise guide to get you started.
