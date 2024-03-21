Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested Again After Violating Protective Order

Christine Quinn's husband Christian Dumontet has been arrested for a second time.
A day after he was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon, he was once again arrested by Los Angeles Police March 20 for returning to the family's home despite Quinn being granted an emergency protective order, per a booking log obtained by E! News.
The protective order was put in place after a domestic incident which took place between Dumontet and their 2-year-old son Christian.
On March 19 Dumontet threw "a bag with glass but missed, and struck the child causing injury," the Los Angeles Police confirmed to E! News. "Police and paramedics arrived on scene and treated the child, but he was not transported."
While authorities confirmed the child was not taken to the hospital by first responders, a source with knowledge told E! News that paramedics on site determined Christian needed to go to ER and that he was taken there by Quinn.
Dumontet was taken into custody on $30,000 bail after each arrest, which he paid upon release. Per jail documents, he is currently scheduled to appear in court April 11.
Now, Quinn's "focus is on the safety of her child and making sure they remain safe and protected," the source told E!. "She has hired legal counsel and they are working on the restraining order filing."
Information about Dumontet's legal representation is not available at this time and he has not yes spoken publicly about his arrests.
After being introduced by mutual friends, Quinn and Dumontet got engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot later that year in a lavish ceremony featured on Selling Sunset's second season. They then welcomed their son in May 2021.
"I absolutely fell head over heels in love," Dumontet shared during a speech at the couple's engagement party. "We hit it off in the car. We were literally in the car and we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don't get that too often."
Quinn echoed the immediate connection felt between the two.
"He's the opposite of me in every way, because I love to put myself out there," she told Bustle in 2020. "I love to be fabulous. He doesn't care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn't care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling. Which I care about as well."
Keep reading for images from Dumontet's March 19 arrest.