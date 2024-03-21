Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested Again After Violating Protective Order

Watch : Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn’s Husband Arrested for Assault With Deadly Weapon

Christine Quinn's husband Christian Dumontet has been arrested for a second time.

A day after he was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon, he was once again arrested by Los Angeles Police March 20 for returning to the family's home despite Quinn being granted an emergency protective order, per a booking log obtained by E! News.

The protective order was put in place after a domestic incident which took place between Dumontet and their 2-year-old son Christian.

On March 19 Dumontet threw "a bag with glass but missed, and struck the child causing injury," the Los Angeles Police confirmed to E! News. "Police and paramedics arrived on scene and treated the child, but he was not transported."

While authorities confirmed the child was not taken to the hospital by first responders, a source with knowledge told E! News that paramedics on site determined Christian needed to go to ER and that he was taken there by Quinn.

Dumontet was taken into custody on $30,000 bail after each arrest, which he paid upon release. Per jail documents, he is currently scheduled to appear in court April 11.