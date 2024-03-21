Get 54% Off Tanning Drops Recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, a $100 Abercrombie Shacket for $39 & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While day two of the Amazon Big Spring Sale continues to impress, it's not the only showstopper in town. From major discounts on beauty products to irresistible deals on clothes, home decor, and everything in between, there's something for everyone to indulge in. Treat yourself to a shopping spree without the guilt, because when prices are this good, you deserve to splurge a little.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Amazon: Shop major deals during Amazon's biggest sale yet.
- lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
- BEIS: Hurry up or you'll miss rare 40% off deals on Shay Mitchell's BEIS.
- Uncommon James: Score 75% off deals on Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James, which is my favorite jewelry brand.
- Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off Peter Thomas Roth, L'Ange, Dr. Brandt, Nudestix, BeautyBio, Matrix and more from Ulta.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Kourtney's self-tanning drops have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More Beauty Deals
Biossance: Save 25% on Biossance skincare, which has been recommended by Reese Witherspoon.
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
Exuviance: Save 30% on Exuviance, including the exfoliating foot balm I'm obsessed with.
First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.
ghd: Save 25% on ghd hair tools.
Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. Plus, shop buy 1, get 1 free deals.
Make Up Forever: Save 25% on Make Up Forever + get free shipping on every order.
Mario Badescu: Use the code FRIEND to save 30% on Mario Badescu skincare products.
Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.
Sephora: Save 50% on 24-hour Sephora flash deals on Peter Thomas Roth, Bobbi Brown, Aerin, Elemis, Nudestix, Sephora Collection, and more.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Sunday Riley: You have 24 hours to save 40% on Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum. Save 25% on everything else from Sunday Riley.
T3: Save 25% on T3 hair tools. I love their flat irons so much that I bought 3 out of fear they may sell out. I will never use another flat iron.
Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.
Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off Peter Thomas Roth, L'Ange, Dr. Brandt, Nudestix, BeautyBio, Matrix and more from Ulta.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Abercrombie Sherpa Shirt Jacket
This is ultimate fusion of jacket and shirt, delivering unparalleled style and versatility. Crafted with cozy sherpa and a classic shirt silhouette, it offers the warmth of a jacket with the comfort of your favorite shirt.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
adidas: Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale.
Aerie: Nab 25% off 600+ new arrivals from Aerie.
Banana Republic: Save an EXTRA 20% off Banana Republic sale styles, which are already 40% off (additional discount applied at checkout).
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50% on Banana Republic fashions. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off (additional discount applied at checkout).
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
BEIS: Hurry up or you'll miss rare 40% off deals on Shay Mitchell's BEIS.
Bernardo Fashions: Shop 70% off deals from the Bernardo Warehouse Sale. I LOVE Bernardo jackets.
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 15% off Coach styles that are already on sale.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Dearfoams: Take 20% off Dearfoams slip-ons when you use the promo code SOLSTICE at checkout.
Draper James: Celebrate Reese Witherspoon's birthday with a 30% discount from Draper James.
Fanatics: Use the code GUARD to save 25% on your favorite team merch from Fanatics.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Get 40% off everything from Gap and 50% off dresses.
Good American: Use the code SAVE25 to get 25% off Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (discount applied at checkout). Plus an EXTRA 40% off sale styles.
Gymshark: Score 60% off Gymshark activewear and accessories. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off everything when you use the promo code EXTRA-20-MAR.
HerRoom: Save 25% on thousands of bras, panties, sleep, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Save an EXTRA 40% on J.Crew sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Lulus: Use the promo code SPRING24 to save 20% on spring fashion.
Madewell: Insiders can save 25% on everything from Madewell.
Marshalls: Shop major deals from the Marshalls Vacation Shop.
Michael Kors: Save 25% on Michael Kors spring styles. Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Use the code SPRING to save 50% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Get major discounts on the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Score spring break styles for $15 and under.
Reebok: Use the promo code SPRING to get 60% off Reebok.
Shopbop: Don't miss 70% off deals on thousands of items from Shopbop.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts on sundresses.
Uncommon James: Score 75% off deals on Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James, which is my favorite jewelry brand.
Urban Outfitters: Take 40% off spring break deals from Urban Outfitters.
VICI: Shop VICI's biggest spring sale EVER and save 40% when you use the promo code SPRINGSALE40.
Windsor: Score 60% off trending fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 13 Pcs Induction Kitchen Cookware Sets
Upgrade your cooking experience with this must-have set that's as stunning as it is practical. This is an unbeatable deal for both style and functionality. With 13 pieces of sleek, taupe cookware, this set adds elegance to any kitchen while offering top-notch performance.
More Home Deals
Anthropologie: Redecorate your space with 30% off deals on furniture, decor, and more from Anthropologie.
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on all Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest Bedding linens, mattresses, furniture, and more.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% on thousands of items from the Pottery Barn End of Season Sale.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
QVC: Take 42% off the Dyson V8 Animal Extra De-Tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and more.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide. PS, I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and I could not be more obsessed.
Wayfair: Score major deals from Wayfair's Outdoor Sale.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
What are the best deals happening today?
Shop major deals during Amazon's biggest sale yet. Lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section. Hurry up or you'll miss rare 40% off deals on Shay Mitchell's BEIS. Score 75% off deals on Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James, which is my favorite jewelry brand. You only have 24 hours to get 50% off Peter Thomas Roth, L'Ange, Dr. Brandt, Nudestix, BeautyBio, Matrix and more from Ulta.
Get How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you are still shopping, check out these major discounts on Amazon devices.