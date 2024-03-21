It's Showtime: See Michael Keaton's Haunting Transformation for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Role

Watch : Catherine O’Hara Reveals How ’Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose Would React to Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. And here he is.

Warner Brothers finally revealed its first look at Michael Keaton in all his "bio-exorcist" glory for the upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 classic.

In the photos shared March 20, the 72-year-old looked even more haunting than he did in the original while wearing his iconic black-and-white striped suit and mugging for the camera.

And snaps of the titular character weren't the only glimpse of the movie that fans received. After all, a shot of Keaton's original costars Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder—alongside newcomers Justin Theroux and Jenna Ortega—was also shared. In that photo, the quartet wear all black at a cemetery as they looked off into the distance.

The images provide a bit of insight into the plot of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as the film's director Tim Burton said the sequel would pick up with a death in the family decades after the original left off.