It's Showtime: See Michael Keaton's Haunting Transformation for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Role

Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. And here he is.
Warner Brothers finally revealed its first look at Michael Keaton in all his "bio-exorcist" glory for the upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 classic.
In the photos shared March 20, the 72-year-old looked even more haunting than he did in the original while wearing his iconic black-and-white striped suit and mugging for the camera.
And snaps of the titular character weren't the only glimpse of the movie that fans received. After all, a shot of Keaton's original costars Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder—alongside newcomers Justin Theroux and Jenna Ortega—was also shared. In that photo, the quartet wear all black at a cemetery as they looked off into the distance.
The images provide a bit of insight into the plot of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as the film's director Tim Burton said the sequel would pick up with a death in the family decades after the original left off.
"That's all I will say," Burton told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published March 20. "There's something that happens that sets things in motion."
As for getting Keaton to inhabit Beetlejuice's manic personality once again? Burton says they didn't have any trouble making that happen.
"He just got back into it" Burton said. "It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it."
And while Burton noted that it took 36 years for the duo to find an "emotional hook" for a sequel, it was much easier for the 65-year-old to find the right actress to play Ryder's daughter, who will be played by Ortega, the star of his Netflix show Wednesday.
Of course, Jenna was delighted to be part of the experience, especially when it came to working with her on-screen mom.
"Winona is just the loveliest, sweetest—just one of my favorite people I think I've ever met," Jenna recently told E! News. "I love her a lot and I felt really grateful to get to know her and work with her—she is just an angel on this planet."
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is slated for release on Sep. 6, with Monica Bellucci (Tim Burton's current partner) and Willem Dafoe also joining the cast.
Keep reading for more secrets about the original 1988 film.