Christine Quinn's 2-Year-Old Son Taken to Hospital After Husband Christian Dumontet's Assault Arrest

Watch : What "Selling Sunset" OG Christine Quinn REALLY Thinks About New Season

Christine Quinn's son is receiving the care he needs.

The Selling Sunset alum took her 2-year-old Christian Georges to the hospital on March 19 after a domestic incident involving her husband Christian Dumontet, a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News.

Dumontet was arrested on the same day for assault with a deadly weapon, per the Los Angeles Police Department. According to authorities, Dumontet "threw a bag with glass but missed and struck the child causing injury."

While police noted that first responders did not transport the child to the hospital, a source with knowledge told E! News paramedics on site did determine that baby Christian needed to go to the emergency room, leading Quinn to take him there herself.

Dumontet remains in custody on $30,000 bail, according to jail records.

Quinn married Dumontet—a fellow realtor—in 2019 during a televised wedding ceremony for the second season of Selling Sunset. Her pregnancy was documented on season four, with Quinn giving birth to her son in May 2021—an experience she said that had "traumatized" her.