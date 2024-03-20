Drake Bell Responds to Backlash Over Costar Josh Peck's Silence on Quiet on Set Docuseries

Drake Bell has nothing but brotherly love for Josh Peck.
The Nickelodeon alum called for fans to take it easy on Peck after the former Drake & Josh star received backlash for remaining silent on the allegations that were brought up by Investigation Discovery's documentary, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, released March 17.
"I've noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh's TikToks and some of his posts," Bell said in a March 20 TikTok. "I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me."
Bell noted that he's been going through "a really emotional time" since coming forward in the documentary as the unnamed minor involved in the 2004 sexual assault conviction of Brian Peck—an acting and dialogue coach hired for Nickelodeon's All That. In fact, he is especially thankful for the support he's gotten from [Josh] Peck during the difficult period. (Although Josh and Brian have the same last name, they are unrelated.)
"He has reached out to talk with me," the 37-year-old continued, "and help me work through this and has been really great. Just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him."
In the days the docuseries' premiere, some fans took to social media to express their disappointment in Peck for not speaking out publicly.
"Your silence is LOUD brother," one person wrote under a March 17 TikTok posted by the Oppenheimer actor. Another added on Instagram, "Shame and disappointment."
In the end, Peck wasn't the only Drake & Josh alum who showed their support for Bell. After all, the duo's TV mom Nancy Sullivan also shared a heartfelt message for her costar.
"They weren't my real kids, but I'll always love them," she wrote on Instagram March 20 alongside an old photo of Bell. "It broke my heart into a million pieces to hear just how much Drake was holding inside while we were working together."
She added, "Sending love to Drake for a deep healing and for a rich and beautiful life ahead."
Quiet on Set also explored allegations about the working atmosphere created by Dan Schneider, the creator of numerous Nickelodeon sitcoms including Drake & Josh, iCarly and Victorious. Two days after the show aired, the 58-year-old responded to the claims.
"Watching over the past two nights was very difficult for me," Schneider told iCarly alum BooG!e in an interview shared March 19. "Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology."
"When I watched the show, I could see the hurt in some people's eyes," he continued, "and it made me feel awful and regretful and sorry."
Keep reading for more shocking stories from Quiet on Set.