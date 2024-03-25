Below Deck Trailer: See an Iconic Real Housewife Rock the Boat With Her Demands

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

A Real Housewife is making waves on Below Deck.

E! News can exclusively debut the Bravo series' season 11 midseason trailer and, as the first look teases, the crew of the St. David might have met their toughest charter guest to date in The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin.

"This is a buffet meal," Zarin tells the staff in the preview while complaining about the quality of her food. "It shouldn't be a three-hour meal. Make it better. Burger's cold!"

Jill's arrival comes as the yachties are feeling the strain from an already stressful season filled with multiple shocking departures, plenty of crew drama between Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Stew Barbie Pascual and, of course, some boatmances.

As Captain Kerry Titheradge notes, "We're half way through the season we're getting tired. This is the opportunity just to smash it. We've all had some ups and downs this season and it wouldn't be yachting if we didn't. We don't do this because it's easy. Easy s--t is on the shore."