Below Deck Trailer: See an Iconic Real Housewife Rock the Boat With Her Demands

A Real Housewife is making waves on Below Deck.
E! News can exclusively debut the Bravo series' season 11 midseason trailer and, as the first look teases, the crew of the St. David might have met their toughest charter guest to date in The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin.
"This is a buffet meal," Zarin tells the staff in the preview while complaining about the quality of her food. "It shouldn't be a three-hour meal. Make it better. Burger's cold!"
Jill's arrival comes as the yachties are feeling the strain from an already stressful season filled with multiple shocking departures, plenty of crew drama between Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Stew Barbie Pascual and, of course, some boatmances.
As Captain Kerry Titheradge notes, "We're half way through the season we're getting tired. This is the opportunity just to smash it. We've all had some ups and downs this season and it wouldn't be yachting if we didn't. We don't do this because it's easy. Easy s--t is on the shore."
As for the friction between Fraser and Barbie, their working dynamic doesn't seem to improve as the Stew notes, "Everybody here knows that there's s--t going on between me and Fraser."
Plus, Fraser bitterly adds, "I'd rather have no sleep than have to look at your face every morning."
But while there doesn't seem to be much hope for Barbie and Fraser, her flirtation with Deckhand Kyle Stillie is only heating up.
"I really like Kyle," she admits. "It's just like a fun, flirtatious...whatever."
And it seems not every crewmember will make it to the end of the charter season.
"I've done everything I can for you to succeed," Capt. Kerry warns one mystery yachtie. "The issue is you are not thriving. If you're not all encompassing, adding value to the rest of the crew, I can't have you here."
Check out the trailer above to see all the drama to come, plus meet sexy new Deckhand Dylan Pierre De Villiers.
Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to look back at the show's most shocking crew departures ever.
