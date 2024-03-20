Jeopardy!'s Mike Richards Speaks Out More Than 2 Years After Being Fired From Hosting Gig

Watch : Mike Richards OUT as "Jeopardy!" Executive Producer Amid Controversy

Mike Richards is reflecting on his brief stint as Jeopardy! host.

In August 2021, Richards was promoted from his role as the game show's executive producer to fill in the vacant spot left behind by longtime host Alex Trebek, who died from pancreatic cancer nine months earlier. However, after hosting just one episode, Richards stepped down from the podium amid controversy over sexist remarks he made earlier in his career. Though Richards apologized for the insensitive comments at the time, he ultimately parted ways with the show.

Now, more than two years later, Richards spoke out about his public firing, saying that it "was the price you pay for getting thrust into the zeitgeist in a very inopportune moment."

"Why I am talking now is that I feel like I can be a force for good as far as having open, honest conversations," he told People in an interview published March 20. "We can all disagree about a lot of things. We can disagree about politics, we can disagree about who hosts Jeopardy!. We can disagree about liking a final Jeopardy! clue. And we should. But I felt like there was a this rush to judgment, and a lot of people got joy in saying, 'I got you.'"