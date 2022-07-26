Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Have Been Named Permanent Jeopardy! Hosts

What is "if it ain't broke, don't fix it?"
The answer, in this case, is Jeopardy!'s current hosting situation. Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties on the beloved game show, according to Deadline.
Bialik took on the gig after the abrupt exit of Mike Richards in August 2021, who had been named the permanent replacement of long-time host Alex Trebek. Bialik was previously named the host of Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series, including Jeopardy! National College Championship.
Jennings later joined in November 2021, and he and Bialik have been trading spots behind the hosting lectern ever since.
According to the outlet, Bialik's "negotiations had focused largely on availability as the new season of her Fox series Call Me Kat is set to produce more episodes next season." The 18-episode second season of the sitcom aired its finale in May.
Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies recently teased that this plan had been in the works for a while.
"With all of our plans for Jeopardy!—which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions—we're going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience," he told Variety in June 2022, "to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward."
In the lead-up to Richards being named Trebek's—albeit very temporary—replacement, a bevy of famous names took their turn trying to fill his illustrious shoes, including Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers and Robin Roberts.
When Bialik was first named Jeopardy! host, she expressed gratitude in a statement, which read in part, "What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!"
It looks like the dream continues.