Dan Schneider Breaks Silence on Docuseries Quiet on Set With Apology

Watch : Drake Bell Speaks Out About Sexual Abuse He Suffered

Former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider is addressing accusations made against him in a new docuseries.

The creator of sitcoms such as Drake & Josh, All That, iCarly and Victorious is speaking out in response to allegations of inappropriate behavior on the sets of his '90s and '00s shows as detailed in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV that was released this week.

"Watching over the past two nights was very difficult for me," Schneider told iCarly alum BooG!e in a video interview posted on the producer's YouTube page March 19. "Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology."

Schneider, who left Nickelodeon in 2018, continued, "I could be cocky and definitely overambitious and sometimes just straight up rude and obnoxious and I am so sorry that I ever was. When I watched the show, I could see the hurt in some people's eyes and it made me feel awful and regretful and sorry."

E! News has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment on the docuseries and Schneider's comments and has not heard back.