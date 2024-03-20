Ashley Graham's Favorite Self-Tanning Mist Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

We interviewed Ashley Graham because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ashley is a paid spokesperson for St. Tropez. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring is here and if you want a natural-looking tan, you're in luck because the Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing. Now's your chance to score major deals on celeb-approved self-tanner. Ashley Graham's go-to product, St. Tropez's Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist gives a sun-kissed glow to bare skin and over makeup.
For the My E!ssentials series, Ashley shared that she uses this product "morning, noon, and night." She elaborated, "It keeps me nice and tanned and glowing. It smells like f--king vacation. Who doesn't want to smell like a vacation all day and all night?"
Ashley's pick is an E! Shopping Editor favorite because of the product's clear formula. In my experience, it has a mess-free application that never stains sheets, towels, and clothing. It is so simple to use and I could not be more obsessed. Snag this deal before it sells out. Again.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
Ashley's fave product couldn't be easier to use. There's no need to rub or blend the product in. You can use this spray on your bare skin or over makeup for a bronzed look. Your tan will develop in 4-8 hours with a medium, golden glow, according to the brand.
St. Tropez Tan Enhancing Body Polish
Here's an E! Shopping Editor recommendation that complements Ashley's recommendation. Use this exfoliating body polish 24 hours before applying your St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist. In my experience, exfoliated skin tans more evenly and delivers longer-lasting results.
More Amazon Spring Sale Self-Tanner Deals
L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Water Mousse (
$17 $9)
Beauty by Earth Self Tanning Drops (
$32 $24)
b.tan Violet Self Tanner (
$15 $10)
Skinny Tan Mousse (
$26 $16)
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.