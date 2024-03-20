Ashley Graham's Favorite Self-Tanning Mist Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Watch : Ashley Graham Is on Vacation Time With THIS Beauty Essential…

We interviewed Ashley Graham because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ashley is a paid spokesperson for St. Tropez. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spring is here and if you want a natural-looking tan, you're in luck because the Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing. Now's your chance to score major deals on celeb-approved self-tanner. Ashley Graham's go-to product, St. Tropez's Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist gives a sun-kissed glow to bare skin and over makeup.

For the My E!ssentials series, Ashley shared that she uses this product "morning, noon, and night." She elaborated, "It keeps me nice and tanned and glowing. It smells like f--king vacation. Who doesn't want to smell like a vacation all day and all night?"

Ashley's pick is an E! Shopping Editor favorite because of the product's clear formula. In my experience, it has a mess-free application that never stains sheets, towels, and clothing. It is so simple to use and I could not be more obsessed. Snag this deal before it sells out. Again.