Save 35% on the Eyelash Serum Recommended by Luann de Lesseps, Lala Kent, Paige DeSorbo & More Celebs

The Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is a top-seller with 33,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These stars may convince you to check this out.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH Serum: Celebrity Reviews

Real Housewives of New York OG Luann de Lesseps said, "GrandeLASH is the best product for lashes and brows. It keeps my brows and eyelashes looking thicker and healthier. One of my favs!"

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent explained, "I'm gonna be honest, my eyelashes suck. It makes my lashes longer without making me look like I got punched in the face. I won't name the lash serum that does that. I love the fact that it works and how I get to avoid looking like I got into a fight."

"I use it every single night. GrandeLash Serum. It makes my lashes crazy long. I love it," Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold shared.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "I used to get eyelash extensions all the time. Now, I just use the GrandeLash serum. Being able to rub my eyes every single day without worrying about messing up lash extensions is everything."

"I also like to put on a lash serum, this one is Grandelash-MD. I've used natural kinds. I just started using this one. I put it right at the lash line," Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa shared.

