Save 35% on the Eyelash Serum Recommended by Luann de Lesseps, Lala Kent, Paige DeSorbo & More Celebs

If you want long eyelashes, there are a lot of options: lash extensions, eyelash tints, false lashes, eyelash curlers, and mascara. If you've exhausted all of those scenarios, but you haven't given up your hope for voluminous lashes, you need to check out the celeb-loved Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, which has been recommended by Lala Kent, Luann de Lesseps, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Arnold, and Heather Rae El Moussa.
Save 35% on this TikTok-Famous product during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
This lash serum is so easy to use. Apply it once a day just like you'd put on eyeliner, getting close to the lash line, and keep up with it consistently to step up your lash game. With regular use, this product gives you the appearance of longer, thicker lashes, according to the brand.
The Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is a top-seller with 33,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These stars may convince you to check this out.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH Serum: Celebrity Reviews
Real Housewives of New York OG Luann de Lesseps said, "GrandeLASH is the best product for lashes and brows. It keeps my brows and eyelashes looking thicker and healthier. One of my favs!"
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent explained, "I'm gonna be honest, my eyelashes suck. It makes my lashes longer without making me look like I got punched in the face. I won't name the lash serum that does that. I love the fact that it works and how I get to avoid looking like I got into a fight."
"I use it every single night. GrandeLash Serum. It makes my lashes crazy long. I love it," Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold shared.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "I used to get eyelash extensions all the time. Now, I just use the GrandeLash serum. Being able to rub my eyes every single day without worrying about messing up lash extensions is everything."
"I also like to put on a lash serum, this one is Grandelash-MD. I've used natural kinds. I just started using this one. I put it right at the lash line," Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa shared.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.