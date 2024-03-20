Kate Middleton’s Medical Records Involved in ICO Investigation After Alleged Security Breach

Amid Kate Middleton’s Photoshop controversy, the Information Commissioner's Office has begun investigating an alleged security breach at The London Clinic.

Kate Middleton is at the center of an alleged security breach investigation. 

Amid speculation surrounding the Princess of Wales' current health status, British tabloid The Mirror reported that staff at the London Clinic—where Kate recently underwent surgery—allegedly attempted to access her medical records, prompting Britain's data watchdog to look into the matter. 

On March 20, the Information Commissioner's Office confirmed in a statement to E! News that it had received a breach report, and was "assessing the information provided."

Al Russell, a chief executive at the elite hospital, added in a statement to NBC News that, "everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality."

His statement also indicates that an internal investigation would be taking place.

"In the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken," he continued. "There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues."

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

Kensington Palace also said in a statement to E! News, "This is a matter for the London Clinic."

More eyes than usual have been on the British royal family as Kate recovers from a planned abdominal surgery that occurred in January, and King Charles III—who also recently had a procedure at The London Clinic—undergoes cancer treatment. 

Earlier this year, Kensington Palace issued a statement that the Princess of Wales—who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Prince William—would not return to her royal duties until "after Easter." However, a photo the 42-year-old shared for U.K. Mother's Day March 10 sparked controversy after it was pulled from notable publications including the Associated Press for "manipulation."

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

And while Kate later took responsibility for the Photoshop job, saying that she, as an "amateur photographer," will "occasionally experiment with editing," the situation sparked even more public interest in her recovery. 

On March 16, Kate and William appeared to attempt to put growing speculation to rest when they seemingly stepped out at Windsor Farm Shop for a public outing. E! News has not verified the authenticity of the footage of the royal duo.

