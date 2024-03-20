Kate Middleton’s Medical Records Involved in ICO Investigation After Alleged Security Breach

Watch : Kate Middleton Seemingly Spotted on Market Outing

Kate Middleton is at the center of an alleged security breach investigation.

Amid speculation surrounding the Princess of Wales' current health status, British tabloid The Mirror reported that staff at the London Clinic—where Kate recently underwent surgery—allegedly attempted to access her medical records, prompting Britain's data watchdog to look into the matter.

On March 20, the Information Commissioner's Office confirmed in a statement to E! News that it had received a breach report, and was "assessing the information provided."

Al Russell, a chief executive at the elite hospital, added in a statement to NBC News that, "everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality."

His statement also indicates that an internal investigation would be taking place.

"In the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken," he continued. "There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues."