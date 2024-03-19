Hilary Swank Has a Million-Dollar Message for Moms Who Complain About Motherhood

Hilary Swank—who shares 11-month-old twins Aya and Ohm with husband Philip Schneider—pushed back on moms who complain about motherhood.

Watch: Hilary Swank Reveals Her Twins' Names for the First Time

Hilary Swank has some very specific thoughts on motherhood.

The Million Dollar Baby star—who welcomed twins Aya and Ohm, 11 months, in April of last year—just can't get on board with parents who moan about having children.

"[There's] a lot of complaining. 'Oh my God, your life gets kind of taken away. It gets hijacked until they get back in school,'" Hilary said during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna March 19. "I'm like, 'Good. Hijack the heck out of it!'"

Aya and Ohm are the first children for Hilary and her husband Philip Schneider, whom she tied the knot with in 2018. And while the 49-year-old always knew she wanted to be a mother, she is grateful it's something she gets to enjoy at this later stage in her life.

"It absolutely is [a blessing]," Hilary continued. "I don't know, because we didn't have them younger so I don't know what that would have been like then, but I think there is something for me anyway right now that I'm able to give my focus to them in a way that I wouldn't have been able to at that point."

2024 Celebrity Babies

The Oscar winner added, "I can give my all to them because I'm in a blessed position that I can say, 'Oh, I'm going to go back to work now,' or 'I'm going to take this time off now.'"

Gotham/GC Images

As for raising twins, Hilary noted that while she doesn't know what it's like to have only one baby, for her it's been, "Double the fun. Double the joy. Double the love. It's just so much good."

"I just love it so much," she gushed. "It's so much fun."

And this isn't the first time Hilary has emphasized how much she enjoys being a mom. She also echoed the sentiments back in February, when she gushed about life with her "angel babies."

"It is the best in the whole wide world," she said on The Tonight Show Feb. 14. "It's more joy and more fun and more exhausting—it's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious. It's the most extraordinary thing."

(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keep reading for more of Hilary's adorable family moments.

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Meet Aya & Ohm

Hilary reveals the names of her and husband Philip Schneider's twin daughter and son in a 2024 Valentine's Day Instagram post.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for ABA

Love Will Keep Them Warm

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider enjoy time in the snow in Park City, Utah,  at Sundance in 2019.

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Spooky Season

The P.S. I Love You star rings in the fall with a social media shoutout to her fur baby and her babies-to-be. 

She captioned her Oct. 2022 post, "#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins."

Hilary Swank / Instagram

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Parenthood

Hilary has an extra special present this Christmas—two new babies, which she dubbed "gifts of a lifetime."

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Eyes for Only Each Other

Each other and their incoming arrivals! Hilary keeps a hand on her growing baby bump at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Two Buns in the Oven

Hilary provides an update on her pregnancy journey with fans, captioning her Feb. 2023 post, "Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!!"

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Million Dollar Baby (A)

The Million Dollar Baby star has her own prizefighter when "Baby A" is caught flexing in an ultrasound image

Hilary Swank / Instagram

They're Here

Hilary officially welcomes twins, a boy and a girl.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she captioned her announcement. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Doggy Heaven

Hilary gives a peek into her and Philip's life at home with their many fur babies. 

"So I walked into my bedroom to find this display of rescue dog nap yumminess…," she captioned the June 2023 post. "Can you even? Terrific Teddy, Super Sufi, Kinetic Kai, Dashing Dunton and Mama Moon."

John Sciulli/Variety via Getty Images

Parents' Night Out

Hilary and Philip enjoy a night to themselves away from the kids. 

Hilary Swank / Instagram

And The Names Are...

Hilary finally reveals the names of her twins after ten months. 

Welcome Aya and Ohm!

