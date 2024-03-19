Hilary Swank Has a Million-Dollar Message for Moms Who Complain About Motherhood

Watch : Hilary Swank Reveals Her Twins' Names for the First Time

Hilary Swank has some very specific thoughts on motherhood.

The Million Dollar Baby star—who welcomed twins Aya and Ohm, 11 months, in April of last year—just can't get on board with parents who moan about having children.

"[There's] a lot of complaining. 'Oh my God, your life gets kind of taken away. It gets hijacked until they get back in school,'" Hilary said during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna March 19. "I'm like, 'Good. Hijack the heck out of it!'"

Aya and Ohm are the first children for Hilary and her husband Philip Schneider, whom she tied the knot with in 2018. And while the 49-year-old always knew she wanted to be a mother, she is grateful it's something she gets to enjoy at this later stage in her life.

"It absolutely is [a blessing]," Hilary continued. "I don't know, because we didn't have them younger so I don't know what that would have been like then, but I think there is something for me anyway right now that I'm able to give my focus to them in a way that I wouldn't have been able to at that point."