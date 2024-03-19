Hilary Swank Has a Million-Dollar Message for Moms Who Complain About Motherhood

Hilary Swank has some very specific thoughts on motherhood.
The Million Dollar Baby star—who welcomed twins Aya and Ohm, 11 months, in April of last year—just can't get on board with parents who moan about having children.
"[There's] a lot of complaining. 'Oh my God, your life gets kind of taken away. It gets hijacked until they get back in school,'" Hilary said during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna March 19. "I'm like, 'Good. Hijack the heck out of it!'"
Aya and Ohm are the first children for Hilary and her husband Philip Schneider, whom she tied the knot with in 2018. And while the 49-year-old always knew she wanted to be a mother, she is grateful it's something she gets to enjoy at this later stage in her life.
"It absolutely is [a blessing]," Hilary continued. "I don't know, because we didn't have them younger so I don't know what that would have been like then, but I think there is something for me anyway right now that I'm able to give my focus to them in a way that I wouldn't have been able to at that point."
The Oscar winner added, "I can give my all to them because I'm in a blessed position that I can say, 'Oh, I'm going to go back to work now,' or 'I'm going to take this time off now.'"
As for raising twins, Hilary noted that while she doesn't know what it's like to have only one baby, for her it's been, "Double the fun. Double the joy. Double the love. It's just so much good."
"I just love it so much," she gushed. "It's so much fun."
And this isn't the first time Hilary has emphasized how much she enjoys being a mom. She also echoed the sentiments back in February, when she gushed about life with her "angel babies."
"It is the best in the whole wide world," she said on The Tonight Show Feb. 14. "It's more joy and more fun and more exhausting—it's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious. It's the most extraordinary thing."
