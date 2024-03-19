Is The Idea of You About Harry Styles? Anne Hathaway Says…

Watch : Is Anne Hathaway’s New Movie ‘The Idea Of You’ About Harry Styles? Find Out!

Anne Hathaway is steering fans in a different direction when it comes to the inspiration behind The Idea of You.

While there's been speculation the film is a nod to Harry Styles, the Oscar winner recently insisted this isn't the case.

"No!" Anne told E! News during a joint conversation with costar Nicholas Galitzine at SXSW. "Everyone needs to chill. Sorry, I probably shouldn't be that reactive about it. I just think no." (For more from her interview, tune in to E! News March 19 at 11 p.m.).

In The Idea of You, based on Robinne Lee's book of the same name, Anne plays a 40-year-old art gallery owner named Solène who forms a romance with Nicholas' character Hayes Campbell—the 24-year-old lead singer of the boy band August Moon.

And if you think the plot still sounds like a reference to Harry, Nicholas also shut down this theory.

"It's funny," he noted, later adding, "just because it's become this thing in of itself. We have tried to distance ourselves from that, and I think Hayes is such a wonderful character in of himself. There were so many amazing references we used: BTS for a lot of the choreography, which was really great. There's so many references out there."