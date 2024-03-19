Brittany Cartwright Reveals if Jax Taylor Cheating Caused Their Breakup

Brittany Cartwright is pumping the breaks on cheating rumors.
One month after the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that she and husband Jax Taylor have separated after four years of marriage, she officially set the record straight about why they decided to take some time apart.
"The truth is is that we have just been fighting and not on the same page for a while now and it was just becoming a negative space in our own house," Brittany exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight and Courtney Lopez during the March 18 episode. "I just don't want that for our son. I don't want him growing up thinking it's normal to live like that."
But when it comes to speculation Jax was unfaithful to her before their split, the 35-year-old confirmed, "Jax did not cheat on me, but we got into a very bad fight and I decided to pack up my stuff and I've been staying in an Airbnb since January 24."
Brittany—who shares 2-year-old Cruz with Jax—also revealed the two had been broken up for a while before she decided to reveal in February they separated and are now living apart.
"The only reason that I felt like I had to announce was because the Instagram sleuths literally realized that I was staying at a different house," she explained, "and rumors started spinning going crazy everywhere."
But while the future of the Bravo stars' relationship remains up in the air, Brittany is confident in her decision to move out of their L.A. home.
"I'm doing it for my mental space," she said, "and I feel very strong with my decision to get out for a while."
As for where Jax's headspace is at amid their marriage troubles?
"I don't really have much fight left in me," the 44-year-old told E! during the March 18 interview. "We're separated, we're trying to work it out."
However, he agrees with Brittany that Cruz is their main priority at the moment.
"I gotta do what's best for my son," Jax shared. "He's number one and we both agree on that. It's about knowing he's got two loving parents that love him to death and he's gonna have the best life possible, whether we are together or not."
See what led to their breakup by tuning in to Jax and Brittany's new Bravo series The Valley, which premieres tonight, March 19, following a new episode of Vanderpump Rules. Beginning Tuesday, March 26, the series will move to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m.
And keep reading to relive Jax and Brittany's romance pre-split.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)