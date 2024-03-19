Brittany Cartwright Reveals if Jax Taylor Cheating Caused Their Breakup

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Reveals If Jax Taylor Cheated in First Interview Since Separating! (Exclusive)

Brittany Cartwright is pumping the breaks on cheating rumors.

One month after the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that she and husband Jax Taylor have separated after four years of marriage, she officially set the record straight about why they decided to take some time apart.

"The truth is is that we have just been fighting and not on the same page for a while now and it was just becoming a negative space in our own house," Brittany exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight and Courtney Lopez during the March 18 episode. "I just don't want that for our son. I don't want him growing up thinking it's normal to live like that."

But when it comes to speculation Jax was unfaithful to her before their split, the 35-year-old confirmed, "Jax did not cheat on me, but we got into a very bad fight and I decided to pack up my stuff and I've been staying in an Airbnb since January 24."

Brittany—who shares 2-year-old Cruz with Jax—also revealed the two had been broken up for a while before she decided to reveal in February they separated and are now living apart.