Why This Photo of Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri Has the Internet Buzzing

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri's latest outing is stirring the pot of gold.
The Bear actress sparked a social media frenzy over the weekend when she shared a snap celebrating St. Patrick's Day with the Normal People star.
In the festive photo, Paul and Ayo, both 28, can be seen sitting and laughing on a stairwell, with her hand rested on his shoulder and his arm rested on her leg. The Emmy winner captioned the March 17 Instagram Story pic, "Happy St Paddy's."
It makes sense that Ayo posted the photo with Paul—who born in Maynooth—on the Irish holiday. After all, the Bottoms star has continued to entertain the longstanding joke that she's Irish, which began when she praised her time living on the island to prepare for a role in The Banshees of Inisherin. Although none of that was actually true.
However, Ayo's post set the internet ablaze for a different reason, as some fans speculated that the two may have soft-launched a romantic relationship. As one social media user noted with the heart-eyed emoji, "This would be a true Irish power couple."
E! News has reached out to Ayo and Paul's reps for comment.
Meanwhile, other fans see the pic as a sign that they'll be starring in a new project together. "Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal hanging out," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote. "Is this a sign our rom-com dreams are coming true?"
And it is a possible theory. Paul previously revealed his interest in working with Ayo in the future.
"I think in the next five years I'm going to set myself a challenge to do maybe a rom-com with Ayo," he told Awards Watch in November, "or something like that would be cool."
And it seems like it might be a wish come true for the All of Us Strangers actor. Writer Emily Henry—whose books Beach Read, Book Lovers and People We Meet on Vacation were greenlit for film adaptations—also shared the photo on her Instagram Story. And so did Beach Read director Yulin Kuang, raising eyebrows that Paul and Ayo may be starring in the upcoming film.
