Why This Photo of Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri Has the Internet Buzzing

Watch : The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Is Joining Abbott Elementary

Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri's latest outing is stirring the pot of gold.

The Bear actress sparked a social media frenzy over the weekend when she shared a snap celebrating St. Patrick's Day with the Normal People star.

In the festive photo, Paul and Ayo, both 28, can be seen sitting and laughing on a stairwell, with her hand rested on his shoulder and his arm rested on her leg. The Emmy winner captioned the March 17 Instagram Story pic, "Happy St Paddy's."

It makes sense that Ayo posted the photo with Paul—who born in Maynooth—on the Irish holiday. After all, the Bottoms star has continued to entertain the longstanding joke that she's Irish, which began when she praised her time living on the island to prepare for a role in The Banshees of Inisherin. Although none of that was actually true.

However, Ayo's post set the internet ablaze for a different reason, as some fans speculated that the two may have soft-launched a romantic relationship. As one social media user noted with the heart-eyed emoji, "This would be a true Irish power couple."

E! News has reached out to Ayo and Paul's reps for comment.