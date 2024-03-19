Watch Orlando Bloom Push Himself to the Limit in Thrilling To The Edge Trailer

Orlando Bloom is reaching for new heights.
After decades of playing swash-buckling, fantastical characters, the 44-year-old has decided to bring the adventure to his real life in Peacock's new three-part series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge. And the trailer, released March 19, gives a sneak peek at Orlando's journey to mastering three dangerous sports: wingsuit flying, rock climbing and free diving.
"I've always loved adventure," the Pirates of the Caribbean star says in a voiceover at the trailer's open. "Being on that edge makes me feel most alive. This time, I'll be guided by some extraordinary people who really know how to push their edge."
And in what follows, that edge appears to be more than pushed, as Orlando—who is dad to son Flynn, 13, with ex Miranda Kerr and to daughter Daisy, 3, with fiancée Katy Perry—trains to take on those three daunting tasks, none of which are without their risks.
As his climbing instructor says as they stand on a precipice, "This is 1,000 percent do not fall territory."
She later notes to the camera, "He's got kids, so I'm going top make sure he knows all of the risks."
But in fact, Orlando is all too familiar with consequences, noting in the trailer how he broke his back in a near-disastrous fall in his 20s that could have left the young actor paralyzed or dead.
In fact, it was that moment that shifted the Lord of the Rings alum's perspective, causing him to switch gears.
"That accident has informed everything in my life," Orlando previously told GQ in 2005. "Until you're close to losing it, you don't realize. I used to ride motorbikes and drive cars like everything was a racetrack; it was ridiculous. It wasn't because I thought it was cool; it was just because I loved living on the edge. But I've chilled."
So while he attempts these arduous tasks, there is also a certain undercurrent to Orlando's endeavors.
"This is a deep spiritual journey," he continues in To The Edge's trailer, "to find a sense of peace. It's going to be challenging, but it's not impossible."
But as he notes, "When you put yourself out of your comfort zone, you'll surprise yourself. Who doesn't need to step outside their comfort zone?"
Don't miss Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, which premieres April 18 on Peacock.
E! News and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.