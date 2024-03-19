Watch Orlando Bloom Push Himself to the Limit in Thrilling To The Edge Trailer

Watch : Peacock’s Orlando Bloom: To The Edge - Official Trailer (Exclusive)

Orlando Bloom is reaching for new heights.

After decades of playing swash-buckling, fantastical characters, the 44-year-old has decided to bring the adventure to his real life in Peacock's new three-part series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge. And the trailer, released March 19, gives a sneak peek at Orlando's journey to mastering three dangerous sports: wingsuit flying, rock climbing and free diving.

"I've always loved adventure," the Pirates of the Caribbean star says in a voiceover at the trailer's open. "Being on that edge makes me feel most alive. This time, I'll be guided by some extraordinary people who really know how to push their edge."

And in what follows, that edge appears to be more than pushed, as Orlando—who is dad to son Flynn, 13, with ex Miranda Kerr and to daughter Daisy, 3, with fiancée Katy Perry—trains to take on those three daunting tasks, none of which are without their risks.

As his climbing instructor says as they stand on a precipice, "This is 1,000 percent do not fall territory."

She later notes to the camera, "He's got kids, so I'm going top make sure he knows all of the risks."