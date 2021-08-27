Orlando Bloom Recalls Nearly Fatal 1998 Fall That "Crushed" His Spine

Watch : Katy Perry Trolls Orlando Bloom for Vacation Photos

Orlando Bloom is feeling grateful after reflecting on a difficult time in his life.



On Friday, Aug. 27, the actor, 44, shared two photos of himself riding a bike, one retro, one recent. "That's me in my back brace, circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis," he captioned the Instagram post, referring to the first photo. "Grateful every day for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now)."



The Pirates of the Caribbean star opened up about the accident in an interview with GQ back in 2005. Bloom was climbing up a rooftop terrace with friends when the drainpipe he was scaling collapsed; the actor fell several floors, breaking his vertebrae in the process.

"Until then, I didn't have a healthy appreciation for life and death—that we're not invincible," he told the outlet. "And for four days, I faced the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life."