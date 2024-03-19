Shakira Reveals If a Jar of Jam Really Led to Gerard Piqué Breakup

Shakira revealed the truth behind whether a jar of jam was truly the instigator for her 2022 breakup from Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, whom she dated for over 10 years and shares two kids with.

Shakira is not preserving this rumor. 

In fact, the Colombian pop star officially shut down speculation that she ended her 11-year relationship with Gerard Piqué over a jar of jam. 

During an interview published March 16, the Sunday Times inquired the "Hips Don't Lie" singer about whether she had discovered her partner's infidelity through a jar of jam, and she simply replied, "Not true." 

Shakira and Gerard—who share children Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9—announced their split in 2022, over 10 years after they began dating in 2010. Shortly after the duo announced their separation, Shakira was asked about a metaphor in her "Te Felicito" music video, during which she opens a fridge to find Rauw Alejandro's head. 

During a This Morning interview about the song, Shakira claimed she opened the fridge in the music video to "find the truth." 

Reports also surfaced that Shakira had allegedly discovered Gerard's infidelity when she came home from a press tour and found some of her strawberry preserves, kept in the fridge, had been eaten.

photos
Shakira & Gerard Piqué: Romance Rewind

While Shakira reportedly loved this jam, her boyfriend was not a fan—so she surmised that someone else had eaten it. However, Shakira's latest comment proves that the story is just a beautiful lie. 

Still, the proof doesn't have to be in the pudding, or the jelly. After all, Shakira has been open about the betrayal she's felt through her breakup with the Spanish soccer player amid also helping her father through health struggles. 

"Everything happened at once," she told People en Español. "My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

Joan Amengual / VIEWpress

And after Gerard went public with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti just three months after the couple publicly split, fans believe some of Shakira's recent lyrics called out the former FC Barcelona player

In 2023's "BZRP Music Session #53," Shakira's Spanish lyrics can be translated to a rather pointed, "I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you." 

Keep reading to revisit Shakira and Gerard's family photos over the years…

Instagram
Magical Memories

Family vacation! Shakira shared snapshots of her and her children visiting Disney World in Florida in January 2022.

Instagram
All Smiles

The mother-son duo wore their Mickey Mouse ears while enjoying a day at the amusement park.

TikTok
No. 1 Fan

"Watching the @miamiheat win while having a hugs and kisses session," the artist captioned a December 2021 Instagram post, "(sweeter than a pound of cotton candy!)"

TikTok
Her “New Dancers”

Shakira posted a video of herself and her "new dancers" brushing up on their choreography to TikTok in August 2021.

Instagram
Happy Holidays

Shakira spent time with her boys after Christmas and couldn't help but snuggle up with all of them.

Instagram
Muddy Buddies

Gerard Piqué had a boys' day with his sons Milan and Sasha in October 2018.

Instagram
Best Buds

These two are best friends and it's too cute.

Instagram
Mom's Biggest Fans

Sasha and Milan looked like little rockers as they watched their mom in concert in summer of 2018.

Instagram
New Year's Eve Blast

The family of four rang in the new year together in a snowy location in 2017.

Instagram
Face Time

After Sasha got sick in 2016, Shakira shared this snap to show how happy and healthy he was.

Instagram
Kisses

Happy baby, happy father.

Instagram
Travel Buddies

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer loves taking her boys with her on her travels...even all the way to Japan!

Instagram
Mean Muggin'

"Daddy-Sasha time!" Piqué captioned this adorable selfie in December 2015.

Instagram
Halloween Mice

In October 2015, the family dressed up as the iconic Italian mouse character Topo Gigio for Halloween.

Instagram
Little Angels

Lovey, lovey.

JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Daddy Time

Milan and Sasha brought their dad good luck during a Spanish league football match.

Instagram
Guy Time

The retired soccer star snuggled up to his two boys in May 2015 and there is almost too much cuteness in this photo to handle. 

Instagram
Farm Fun

The family members enjoyed a day of fun at the farm in 2014.

Instagram
Trio Travel

Shakira and her now-ex took their son Milan on a trip in 2014 before they expanded their family.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

The Colombian singer shared a sweet smooch with her oldest son before getting ready for baby number two.

Instagram
Mother-Son Bonding

We can't get over this photo of Shakira and Milan. It's so stinking cute.

Instagram
Dress Up Time

In 2013, Milan dressed up as a police man for Halloween and it was adorable.

Instagram
Countryside Cuties

Summertime in the French countryside sounds wonderful don't you think? We have a feeling Shakira and her family loved every second they were there.

Instagram
Father-Son Time

In July 2013, the athlete spent quality time with his first born.

Instagram
Tickle Tickle

Milan has the giggles thanks to his dad's tickles.

Instagram
Take Your Son to Work

When Shakira was a coach on The Voice, she made sure to bring her son along for the ride.

Instagram
Baby Relaxing

Gerard looked totally at ease as he held his son back in April 2013.

Twitter
Milan's Soccer Debut

Baby Milan looked so peaceful in this family photo at his first soccer game.

