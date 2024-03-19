Shakira Reveals If a Jar of Jam Really Led to Gerard Piqué Breakup

Shakira is not preserving this rumor.
In fact, the Colombian pop star officially shut down speculation that she ended her 11-year relationship with Gerard Piqué over a jar of jam.
During an interview published March 16, the Sunday Times inquired the "Hips Don't Lie" singer about whether she had discovered her partner's infidelity through a jar of jam, and she simply replied, "Not true."
Shakira and Gerard—who share children Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9—announced their split in 2022, over 10 years after they began dating in 2010. Shortly after the duo announced their separation, Shakira was asked about a metaphor in her "Te Felicito" music video, during which she opens a fridge to find Rauw Alejandro's head.
During a This Morning interview about the song, Shakira claimed she opened the fridge in the music video to "find the truth."
Reports also surfaced that Shakira had allegedly discovered Gerard's infidelity when she came home from a press tour and found some of her strawberry preserves, kept in the fridge, had been eaten.
While Shakira reportedly loved this jam, her boyfriend was not a fan—so she surmised that someone else had eaten it. However, Shakira's latest comment proves that the story is just a beautiful lie.
Still, the proof doesn't have to be in the pudding, or the jelly. After all, Shakira has been open about the betrayal she's felt through her breakup with the Spanish soccer player amid also helping her father through health struggles.
"Everything happened at once," she told People en Español. "My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."
And after Gerard went public with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti just three months after the couple publicly split, fans believe some of Shakira's recent lyrics called out the former FC Barcelona player.
In 2023's "BZRP Music Session #53," Shakira's Spanish lyrics can be translated to a rather pointed, "I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you."
