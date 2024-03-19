Shakira Reveals If a Jar of Jam Really Led to Gerard Piqué Breakup

Watch : Shakira Says She Put Her Career "On Hold’ for Ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira is not preserving this rumor.

In fact, the Colombian pop star officially shut down speculation that she ended her 11-year relationship with Gerard Piqué over a jar of jam.

During an interview published March 16, the Sunday Times inquired the "Hips Don't Lie" singer about whether she had discovered her partner's infidelity through a jar of jam, and she simply replied, "Not true."

Shakira and Gerard—who share children Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9—announced their split in 2022, over 10 years after they began dating in 2010. Shortly after the duo announced their separation, Shakira was asked about a metaphor in her "Te Felicito" music video, during which she opens a fridge to find Rauw Alejandro's head.

During a This Morning interview about the song, Shakira claimed she opened the fridge in the music video to "find the truth."

Reports also surfaced that Shakira had allegedly discovered Gerard's infidelity when she came home from a press tour and found some of her strawberry preserves, kept in the fridge, had been eaten.