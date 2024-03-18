Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Breakup

Watch : Vanderpump Villa Official Trailer: LOTS of Rule Breaking and Wild Nights Ahead

Lisa Vanderpump isn't exactly shocked at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's recent breakup announcement.

"Everybody predicted that when they got married," the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News March 18 ahead of the premiere of her new Hulu series Vanderpump Villa. "They said, 'Oh this won't last long,' but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions."

Still Lisa couldn't help but recall the chatter during her own 1982 year wedding to husband Ken Todd.

I know a lot of people say it's inevitable, but when I walked down the aisle 42 years ago everybody shook their head and said, 'This would never last,'" she explained. "Ken being a bad boy in London and 16 years older than me. You go into it totally optimistic."

When it comes to Jax and Brittany, however, Lisa is of course referencing Jax's history of multiple cheating scandals on VPR before he and Brittany left the reality show in 2020.

"I don't know what the reason was," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added of her former employees' separation, "but I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax's bad behavior. I'm not sure, but the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior."