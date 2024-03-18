Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Breakup

Lisa Vanderpump isn't exactly shocked at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's recent breakup announcement.
"Everybody predicted that when they got married," the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News March 18 ahead of the premiere of her new Hulu series Vanderpump Villa. "They said, 'Oh this won't last long,' but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions."
Still Lisa couldn't help but recall the chatter during her own 1982 year wedding to husband Ken Todd.
I know a lot of people say it's inevitable, but when I walked down the aisle 42 years ago everybody shook their head and said, 'This would never last,'" she explained. "Ken being a bad boy in London and 16 years older than me. You go into it totally optimistic."
When it comes to Jax and Brittany, however, Lisa is of course referencing Jax's history of multiple cheating scandals on VPR before he and Brittany left the reality show in 2020.
"I don't know what the reason was," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added of her former employees' separation, "but I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax's bad behavior. I'm not sure, but the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior."
But while Lisa isn't totally surprised by their marriage troubles, she is wishing Jax and Brittany the best as they work through their issues while co-parenting 2-year-old son Cruz.
"It's a shame when they have a child," the 63-year-old admitted. "Marriage isn't easy and there's always so many options in Hollywood and excuses and their egos involved. I think nearly everybody I know that was married on reality television has separated, except Ken and I."
Brittany first announced that she had moved out of her and Jax's L.A. home last month. "Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," the 35-year-old shared during the Feb. 29 episode of her and Jax's When Reality Hits podcast." Jax and I are taking time apart."
Jax later clarified that cheating was not the reason for their split, telling E! News exclusively on March 14, "We're just having a little communication issues right now. That's all, there's nothing else."
"There's no infidelity anywhere," he added. "It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."
Vanderpump Villa premieres April 1 on Hulu, and see Jax and Brittany's relationship drama play out when their new Bravo series The Valley premieres March 19.
