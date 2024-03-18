Exclusive

Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Silence on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Breakup

Lisa Vanderpump shared her brutally honest opinion after Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently announced they separated after four years of marriage.

Lisa Vanderpump isn't exactly shocked at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's recent breakup announcement.

"Everybody predicted that when they got married," the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News March 18 ahead of the premiere of her new Hulu series Vanderpump Villa. "They said, 'Oh this won't last long,' but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions."

Still Lisa couldn't help but recall the chatter during her own 1982 year wedding to husband Ken Todd.

I know a lot of people say it's inevitable, but when I walked down the aisle 42 years ago everybody shook their head and said, 'This would never last,'" she explained. "Ken being a bad boy in London and 16 years older than me. You go into it totally optimistic."

When it comes to Jax and Brittany, however, Lisa is of course referencing Jax's history of multiple cheating scandals on VPR before he and Brittany left the reality show in 2020.

"I don't know what the reason was," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added of her former employees' separation, "but I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax's bad behavior. I'm not sure, but the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior."

But while Lisa isn't totally surprised by their marriage troubles, she is wishing Jax and Brittany the best as they work through their issues while co-parenting 2-year-old son Cruz.

Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Gizelle Hernandez

"It's a shame when they have a child," the 63-year-old admitted. "Marriage isn't easy and there's always so many options in Hollywood and excuses and their egos involved. I think nearly everybody I know that was married on reality television has separated, except Ken and I."

Brittany first announced that she had moved out of her and Jax's L.A. home last month. "Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," the 35-year-old shared during the Feb. 29 episode of her and Jax's When Reality Hits podcast." Jax and I are taking time apart."

Jax later clarified that cheating was not the reason for their split, telling E! News exclusively on March 14, "We're just having a little communication issues right now. That's all, there's nothing else."

"There's no infidelity anywhere," he added. "It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."

Vanderpump Villa premieres April 1 on Hulu, and see Jax and Brittany's relationship drama play out when their new Bravo series The Valley premieres March 19.

Keep reading to relive Jax and Brittany's romance before their breakup.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors

Welcome to SUR

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright first meet while vacationing in Las Vegas in 2015. He convinced her to join the cast of Vanderpump Rules for season four, which premiered that same year. Following her Bravo debut, the Kentucky native and Jax took their relationship to the next level in the public eye. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Going Country

The pair took a break from life in West Hollywood and headed to the brunette beauty's home state: Kentucky. They filmed their Bravo spinoff show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, where they experience many ups and downs in their relationship. The first and only season aired in 2017.

Instagram

Hitting the Pause Button

Brittany and Jax briefly called it quits in December 2017 after he confessed to cheating with fellow VPR castmate Faith Stowers. However, they rekindled their romance and appeared happier than ever during the Pump Rules reunion in May 2018.

"He was very persistent and just did not give up," Brittany told E! News following the reconciliation. "There were some times—sorry to say this Jax—where I'd have 30 missed calls from him. He just wasn't going to give up on me."

Instagram

The Big Question

Brittany shared the special news that she and Jax are engaged on Instagram. "Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7," she said of her proposal, which took place in Malibu in June 2018. " I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I am the happiest girl ever right now."

Instagram

Engagement Festivities

The two lovebirds celebrate their engagement news with their closest friends and family. It's certainly a night to remember!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Red Carpet Ready

The two bring the glitz and the glam to ther 2018 People's Choice Awards, where Brittany showed off her gorgeous engagement bling.

"Thank you sooooo much to the fans who got us this far, this is an incredible experience that I never imagined I would be apart of and I am so grateful," she wrote on Instagram. "I won't forget this night for the rest of my life..."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Two Lovebirds

In the midst of wedding planning, the reality TV personalities shared a special moment on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Instagram

Time to Party

The couple lived it up as they celebrated their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties in Miami. At the time, a source told E! News Jax and Brittany were "having a blast" with their guests.

Twitter

It's Official!

Ahead of their televised wedding ceremony, the couple got their marriage license at the Clark County Courthouse in Kentucky.

Instagram

Wedded Bliss

Family, friends and Vanderpump Rules cast members watched the Bravo stars tie the knot at a Kentucky Castle in June 2020.

Instagram

Baby Boom

In September 2020, Brittany and Jax announce they're expecting a baby boy. "Mom & Dad," Brittany captioned a phoyto of herself and Jax. "The love of our lives is coming soon."

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

End of an Era

Amid Brittany's pregnancy, the couple announced in December 2020 that they "will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules."

They added at the time, "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
And Baby Makes Three

Brittany gave birth to her and Jax's first baby—son Cruz Michael Cauchi—on April 12, 2021 "We have never been more in love," she shared on Instagram. "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!"

Felix Kunze/Bravo via Getty Images

Valley Rules

In January 2024, Bravo announced that Brittany and Jax—as well as fellow VPR alum Kristen Doute—will star in the spinoff series called The Valley, which will center around their day-to-day in the famed Los Angeles suburb.

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Taking Time Apart

The couple hinted at problems in their marriage in February 2024, sharing that they had separated for the time being.

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany shared on their joint podcast When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

