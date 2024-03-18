Why Elizabeth Hurley Felt "Safe" Filming Sex Scenes Directed By Her Son

Watch : Elizabeth Hurley Talks Importance of Health & Self-Care

Elizabeth Hurley wasn't sweating over these steamy sex scenes.

In fact, the Bedazzled star explained why it felt "liberating" to have her 21-year-old son Damian Hurley—who she shared with the late Steve Bing—direct her in his new erotic thriller Strictly Confidential.

"The things in his script that he needed me to do weren't necessarily things I'd always done in movies," Elizabeth told Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover in an interview published March 16. "Having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after."

If anything, the Austin Powers alum noted she was comfortable filming sex scenes and dressing in itty-bitty bikinis in large part because her son was behind the camera.

"I'm relaxed in front of him. He looks after me," she pointed out. "It's liberating to work with your family."

Damian, who also wrote his feature film debut, echoed similar sentiments as his mother.

"People find this really controversial," he said, before sharing that show business has "been a fundamental part of my entire life, so for us, it's just not a thing. It's part of business. We felt in our comfort zone."