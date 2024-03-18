Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom Reuniting for New Podcast

Watch : Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloé Kardashian’s Message to Rob Kardashian

It's time to get caught up with these Kardashians.

Indeed, former Kardashian spouses Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom, are teaming up for a sports-themed podcast, along with sports podcast veteran Zach Hirsch.

The upcoming show, which will debut in the coming weeks, will include interviews with personalities from both the entertainment and sports worlds and examine personal stories of champions as they balance the spotlight with competition, according to a press release.

"I know the dialogues we have on Keeping up with Sports will emphasize athletes' unique stories," Caitlyn, who won a gold medal for the decathlon event at the 1976 Olympic games, said in a statement, "and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community."

Produced by Purple Banter Entertainment Network, the series' first episode will bring on boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, with other guests set to star include CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis, boxer and TikToker Bryce Hall, Amber Rose, UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett and more.