Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom Reuniting for New Podcast

Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums and retired athletes Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom—who were married to Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, respectively—have teamed up for a new podcast.

Watch: Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloé Kardashian’s Message to Rob Kardashian

It's time to get caught up with these Kardashians

Indeed, former Kardashian spouses Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom, are teaming up for a sports-themed podcast, along with sports podcast veteran Zach Hirsch

The upcoming show, which will debut in the coming weeks, will include interviews with personalities from both the entertainment and sports worlds and examine personal stories of champions as they balance the spotlight with competition, according to a press release. 

"I know the dialogues we have on Keeping up with Sports will emphasize athletes' unique stories," Caitlyn, who won a gold medal for the decathlon event at the 1976 Olympic games, said in a statement, "and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community."

Produced by Purple Banter Entertainment Network, the series' first episode will bring on boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, with other guests set to star include CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis, boxer and TikToker Bryce Hall, Amber Rose, UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett and more. 

One thing Lamar and Caitlyn haven't made clear is whether their shared history will be part of their new venture. After all, Lamar and Caitlyn's friendship blossomed when they were both married to Kardashian women. Caitlyn and Kris Jenner—who share daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner together—were married for 22 years before the couple divorced in 2015. 

And during her marriage to Kris, Caitlyn helped welcome Lamar into the Kardashian family when the NBA alum and Khloé Kardashian tied the knot in 2009. In fact, Caitlyn even walked her stepdaughter down the aisle for the ceremony. 

Khloé and Lamar were together for nearly four years, and starred on E!'s Khloé & Lamar, before separating in 2013 and finalizing their divorce more than three years later. 

More than a decade after his split from Khloe, Lamar—who recently commented on the Good American founder's Instagram birthday shoutout to brother Rob Kardashian—has admitted that he regrets the events that led to the estrangement. 

"Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer," the former basketball player admitted during a 2021 episode of Radio Andy. "I miss their family tremendously."

As for Caitlyn, she appears to accept her relationships with the family at face value. 

"When you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others," Caitlyn explained in an October This Morning interview. "And it's kind of that way through there, through that side of the family."

And while these relationships may be a thing of the past when it comes to love for the Kardashian-Jenner women

Kris Jenner

Why, yes, Kris Jenner and longtime love Corey Gamble are still doing amazing, sweetie. In 2014, the music industry insider approached the world's most famous momager at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash in Ibiza and "I just tried saying, 'You're beautiful. I'd love to get to know you,'" he shared on the family's OG series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "and it went from there."

Kourtney Kardashian

With all due respect for all the small things, Kourtney Kardashian's husband has made some pretty grand gestures throughout their yearlong marriage. Take her 44th birthday that saw her and Travis Barker take a trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, marked the occasion by filling their room at the famed Kennedy Cottage with rose petals and gifting her with a $161,819 piece by artist Yoshitomo Nara

The Poosh founder has fully embraced her new life as the girl at the rock show. And in November 2023, she and Travis welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Kim Kardashian

As Kim Kardashian put it in a trailer of The Kardashians, "Things change really quickly." When season two wrapped, the SKIMS founder was still living it up with then-Saturday Night Live standout Pete Davidson.

She later got fans hoping she was getting back in the dating game with retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Alas, the mom to North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West—with ex-husband Kanye West—wasn't on the hunt for a new teammate. "They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News in May 2023. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story."

As for those rumors she's dating Odell Beckham Jr.? Well, as a source told E! in September, "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person."

Khloe Kardashian

In a 2023 episode, Kris shoots her shot while chatting with Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson, asking, "How's everything going with Tristan?" Safe to say the Good American founder has the L.A. Lakers power forward benched for now. Though the exes have worked out a game plan for raising daughter True and son Tatum, Khloe shot down the idea that they're back together in May 2023, calling the narrative "tiring."

She's more interested in starting a fresh story. After meeting Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux the following April, Khloe pitched a winning idea to Netflix, writing on Instagram, "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Kendall Jenner

Months after Kendall Jenner's split with NBA guard Devin Booker in fall 2022 , the model's love life got an assist from friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The married duo were spotted enjoying a double date with the reality star, 27, and musician Bad Bunny, 29, in February 2023. The following December, it was reported that the two had called it quits.

Kylie Jenner

Seems Kylie Jenner has found herself a new beautiful boy. Last seen publicly with rapper Travis Scott—dad to her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months—at an Art Basel party in December, the beauty mogul, 25, has been linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, since April 2023. Now, rise and shine because you don't want to miss the glimpses they've given us of their romance at New York Fashion Week and the US Open, as well as live on TV, when they showed PDA while seated together at the 2024 Golden Globes.

