Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom Reuniting for New Podcast

It's time to get caught up with these Kardashians.
Indeed, former Kardashian spouses Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom, are teaming up for a sports-themed podcast, along with sports podcast veteran Zach Hirsch.
The upcoming show, which will debut in the coming weeks, will include interviews with personalities from both the entertainment and sports worlds and examine personal stories of champions as they balance the spotlight with competition, according to a press release.
"I know the dialogues we have on Keeping up with Sports will emphasize athletes' unique stories," Caitlyn, who won a gold medal for the decathlon event at the 1976 Olympic games, said in a statement, "and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community."
Produced by Purple Banter Entertainment Network, the series' first episode will bring on boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, with other guests set to star include CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis, boxer and TikToker Bryce Hall, Amber Rose, UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett and more.
One thing Lamar and Caitlyn haven't made clear is whether their shared history will be part of their new venture. After all, Lamar and Caitlyn's friendship blossomed when they were both married to Kardashian women. Caitlyn and Kris Jenner—who share daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner together—were married for 22 years before the couple divorced in 2015.
And during her marriage to Kris, Caitlyn helped welcome Lamar into the Kardashian family when the NBA alum and Khloé Kardashian tied the knot in 2009. In fact, Caitlyn even walked her stepdaughter down the aisle for the ceremony.
Khloé and Lamar were together for nearly four years, and starred on E!'s Khloé & Lamar, before separating in 2013 and finalizing their divorce more than three years later.
More than a decade after his split from Khloe, Lamar—who recently commented on the Good American founder's Instagram birthday shoutout to brother Rob Kardashian—has admitted that he regrets the events that led to the estrangement.
"Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer," the former basketball player admitted during a 2021 episode of Radio Andy. "I miss their family tremendously."
As for Caitlyn, she appears to accept her relationships with the family at face value.
"When you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others," Caitlyn explained in an October This Morning interview. "And it's kind of that way through there, through that side of the family."
