Kelly Ripa's Trainer Anna Kaiser Invites You Inside Her Fun Workouts With Daughter Lola Consuelos

When it comes to her love of fitness, Lola Consuelos gets it from her mama, Kelly Ripa—with a healthy assist from the morning show host's longtime trainer Anna Kaiser.

"I've know Lola since she was 7," Anna told E! News of the 22-year-old in an exclusive interview. "And it's been fun to see her journey with fitness."

A decade-and-a-half into her mom's fitness journey with the founder of Anna Kaiser Studios, Consuelos has also made Anna's unique brand of high intensity dance interval training a six-day-a-week practice.

"Now she really loves it and understands how different she feels after she has a good workout," explained Anna. "And how it's so integral to her life."

Because much like her devoted mom, who never uses a packed schedule of LIVE with Kelly and Mark tapings, podcasting and other work commitments as a reason to skip a session, the "Divine Timing" singer understands the value of staying ready so you never have to get ready.