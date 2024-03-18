Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Willis Shares Her Autism Diagnosis

Watch : Holly Madison Speaks Out About Autism Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis is getting candid about her journey.

The 30-year-old shared her autism diagnosis March 16 with a heartwarming, throwback video of her and dad Bruce Willis.

In the video, Tallulah—whose mom is Demi Moore—is seen playing with the actor's head and ear as he holds her. As she captioned the post, alongside the laughing crying emoji, "Tell me your autistic without telling me your autistic."

And, when a user asked whether she'd been diagnosed as a child, she explained, "Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's changed my life."

Afterwards, older sister Scout Willis, 32, showed her love commenting, "She's stimming." (Stimming refers to self-stimulatory behaviors, like the repetitive movements Tallulah shows in the clip.)

To which Tallulah wrote back, "Dude the ear curl. I wish we had better audio."

The throwback video strikes an especially poignant chord amid Bruce's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia. Since announcing his diagnosis with aphasia in 2022, and then with the more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in Feb. 2023, the Die Hard actor has taken a step away from the spotlight.