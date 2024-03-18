7th Heaven Stars Have a Heartwarming Cast Reunion at '90s Con

The 7th Heaven cast, including Beverley Mitchell, Barry Watson and David Gallagher, reunited and reminisced of their time on the hit WB series at ‘90s Con in Connecticut.

Where can you go when the world don't treat you right? The answer is ‘90s Con. 

After all, the cast of 7th Heaven reunited during the nostalgic television event at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Conn—and it was almost as though no time had passed for the Camden clan. 

The reunited cast included Beverley Mitchell (Lucy), Barry Watson (Matt), David Gallagher (Simon), Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie), and Catherine Hicks (Annie). Sadly, the latest WB show meet-up went on without Jessica Biel (Mary), though the cast assured that they gave their on-screen sister a call. 

Still, fans of the iconic series—which ran for 10 years—will be happier than the Camden family's terrier to see this cast reunite. In fact, during a panel held March 17, the actors reminisced of their time on the show—and even teased some upcoming projects. 

Catherine, who was the matriarch of the nine-person television household, dished that actresses Beverley and Jessica had crushes on their on-screen brother, Barry. As she said during a People panel, "They were, like, so in love with him."

And Barry, who played eldest Camden sibling Matt, added,"I'd come out of my trailer, they were always lingering around. They were trying to act naturally."

Of course, fellow castmate David—who also debuted a fresh look at the convention with a long beard and a smooth head—also quipped, "We were all in love with Barry!"

And while the cast has made it clear in the past that a 7th Heaven reboot will not be happening, Beverley told fans present at the convention to "stay tuned on social media" for a potential rewatch podcast in the works á la Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's Office Ladies

As one of The WB's most-watched and successful shows, 7th Heaven—which followed a reverend and his wife navigating the ups and downs of raising a large family in California—still has a dedicated fan base even without a reboot projected in the works. 

And the cast themselves appeared to simply enjoy the meet-up that ‘90s Con inspired, as Beverley shared photos on her Instagram along with a heartfelt message to her costars. 

"To say this was needed was an understatement," she wrote. "My heart is full and I have been so blessed to love and laugh with them!"

Read on for every highlight from the cast's latest reunion.

