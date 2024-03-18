7th Heaven Stars Have a Heartwarming Cast Reunion at '90s Con

Watch : "Full House" Cast Reunites at 90s Con!

Where can you go when the world don't treat you right? The answer is ‘90s Con.

After all, the cast of 7th Heaven reunited during the nostalgic television event at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Conn—and it was almost as though no time had passed for the Camden clan.

The reunited cast included Beverley Mitchell (Lucy), Barry Watson (Matt), David Gallagher (Simon), Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie), and Catherine Hicks (Annie). Sadly, the latest WB show meet-up went on without Jessica Biel (Mary), though the cast assured that they gave their on-screen sister a call.

Still, fans of the iconic series—which ran for 10 years—will be happier than the Camden family's terrier to see this cast reunite. In fact, during a panel held March 17, the actors reminisced of their time on the show—and even teased some upcoming projects.

Catherine, who was the matriarch of the nine-person television household, dished that actresses Beverley and Jessica had crushes on their on-screen brother, Barry. As she said during a People panel, "They were, like, so in love with him."