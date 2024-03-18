Exclusive

How Chrishell Stause and G Flip Keep Their Relationship Spicy

Chrishell Stause and G Flip recently shared how they keep their relationship spicy, and the Selling Sunset star revealed how the musician may surprise fans.

While the real estate market can be hot and cold, Chrishell Stause's relationship with G Flip only continues to sizzle. 

The Selling Sunset star and the musician recently shared how they keep their romance spicy. 

"Spicy margaritas?" G Flip joked to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. "We don't mind spicy margaritas."

Even when the couple has to be apart for work, they suggested that absence only makes the heart grow fonder.

"I think for us, 'cause we're always traveling so much, so our honeymoon period has been extended," G Flip added. "Because I always have to go away for two weeks, and then I come back and it's like, 'Ah God!'" 

Chrishell debuted her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion in May 2022. And the following year, the real estate agent and the drummer announced they'd tied the knot.

photos
The Love Lives of Selling Sunset Stars

As for what Chrishell and G Flip have learned about each other during these past few years?

"People watch Selling Sunset, they think I would be the emotional one of the relationship," the Days of Our Lives actress said, "and actually G is a big rock star on stage but actually the softie of the relationship. It's sweet. I just think it's cute because most people would guess that wrong."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Exclusive

In fact, G Flip noted the anniversary of their first date actually fell on the same day as the GLAAD Media Awards. So, the two had a lot to celebrate.

"Obviously, we're queer and proud," they continued. "Being here with other people who are queer and proud as well, it feels just so euphoric to be in a room of people who are trying to represent our community on our own journeys and how we got here. We're very proud of our love, and we're really happy to be in this room with so many gorgeous people. And I've got such a gorgeous woman next to me."

During the event, G Flip and Chrishell presented Yellowjackets with the award for Outstanding Drama Series. And while they were on the stage, the singer looked back at how the reality star confirmed their relationship on the Selling Sunset reunion and made a playful joke about Chrishell's ex Jason Oppenheim.

"It was definitely really dramatic," G Flip recalled. "I guess it was hard for people to see you date someone that was shorter than you and totally not in your league. But that was just Jason."

To see some of Chrishell and G Flip's sweetest moments, keep reading.

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

For G Flip's 28th birthday in September, Chrishell Stause penned a sweet tribute, writing on Instagram, "Even though I could list a million things I love about you, your kind genuine heart is my absolute favorite."

Instagram
Sunset Stroll

The duo posed for a selfie while walking hand-in-hand.

Instagram
Floating on Air

The couple shared a laugh while taking over a swing set. 

Instagram
Selfie Status

"Chrishell invited me as her plus 1 and I invited my nipples as a plus 2," G Flip captioned a March Instagram post. "The shirt was flying open all night."

Instagram
Twinning

The duo sported matching outfits over the Christmas holidays.

Instagram
Vacation Bound

Chrishell joined G Flip on a trip to Australia.

Instagram
"Aussie Vibes"

The duo soaked up the sun together.

Instagram
Home Is Where the Heart Is

Chrishell captioned this sweet Instagram snap, "Just a random drop of a few looks but more importantly lots of people I love."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Award-Worthy Photo

The stars attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Cuties

The pair had cameras flashing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Look of Love

G Flip and Chrishell attended the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills in March...

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose

...where they posed for heartwarming pics.

