How Chrishell Stause and G Flip Keep Their Relationship Spicy

Watch : Chrishell Stause and G Flip Reveal How They Keep Their Relationship Spicy

While the real estate market can be hot and cold, Chrishell Stause's relationship with G Flip only continues to sizzle.

The Selling Sunset star and the musician recently shared how they keep their romance spicy.

"Spicy margaritas?" G Flip joked to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. "We don't mind spicy margaritas."

Even when the couple has to be apart for work, they suggested that absence only makes the heart grow fonder.

"I think for us, 'cause we're always traveling so much, so our honeymoon period has been extended," G Flip added. "Because I always have to go away for two weeks, and then I come back and it's like, 'Ah God!'"

Chrishell debuted her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion in May 2022. And the following year, the real estate agent and the drummer announced they'd tied the knot.