How Chrishell Stause and G Flip Keep Their Relationship Spicy

While the real estate market can be hot and cold, Chrishell Stause's relationship with G Flip only continues to sizzle.
The Selling Sunset star and the musician recently shared how they keep their romance spicy.
"Spicy margaritas?" G Flip joked to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. "We don't mind spicy margaritas."
Even when the couple has to be apart for work, they suggested that absence only makes the heart grow fonder.
"I think for us, 'cause we're always traveling so much, so our honeymoon period has been extended," G Flip added. "Because I always have to go away for two weeks, and then I come back and it's like, 'Ah God!'"
Chrishell debuted her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset season five reunion in May 2022. And the following year, the real estate agent and the drummer announced they'd tied the knot.
As for what Chrishell and G Flip have learned about each other during these past few years?
"People watch Selling Sunset, they think I would be the emotional one of the relationship," the Days of Our Lives actress said, "and actually G is a big rock star on stage but actually the softie of the relationship. It's sweet. I just think it's cute because most people would guess that wrong."
In fact, G Flip noted the anniversary of their first date actually fell on the same day as the GLAAD Media Awards. So, the two had a lot to celebrate.
"Obviously, we're queer and proud," they continued. "Being here with other people who are queer and proud as well, it feels just so euphoric to be in a room of people who are trying to represent our community on our own journeys and how we got here. We're very proud of our love, and we're really happy to be in this room with so many gorgeous people. And I've got such a gorgeous woman next to me."
During the event, G Flip and Chrishell presented Yellowjackets with the award for Outstanding Drama Series. And while they were on the stage, the singer looked back at how the reality star confirmed their relationship on the Selling Sunset reunion and made a playful joke about Chrishell's ex Jason Oppenheim.
"It was definitely really dramatic," G Flip recalled. "I guess it was hard for people to see you date someone that was shorter than you and totally not in your league. But that was just Jason."
