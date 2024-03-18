Brenda Song Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are no longer home alone.
In fact, in the last few years the pair have welcomed 3-year-old son Dakota in April 2021 and a second son, confirmed in March 2023. But while their newest additions may have added a few layers to the couple's life, Brenda wouldn't have it any other way.
"The balance is always tough but, you know, you just gotta make it work," Brenda exclusively told E! News of parenthood at the March 15 Clarins launch party for their new Multi-Active line. "One thing that I've always said is for me to be able to be the best mom, I have to be the best me, and part of that is work, and going out, and continuing to enjoy life."
For her and Macaulay as a couple, the suite life can be as simple as staying in—good food a must. (For more with Brenda tune into E! News March 18 at 11 p.m.)
"We really don't get out of the house," Brenda joked. "We eat, we eat and we hang out. We spend a lot of time together, when we have time off we like to go out and eat."
The Disney Channel alum also noted there's one fellow celebrity her kids have a special affinity for.
"My boys love Ed Sheeran, that is what they listen to I kid you not," Brenda revealed at the event for the line, which is available online and at all official retailers, including Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Amazon. "It's that or it's Cocomelon."
But while Brenda and Macaulay—who got engaged in 2022—often stay out of the spotlight, the whole family came together in December to celebrate a huge milestone: Macaulay's Walk of Fame ceremony. It was a moment the Home Alone star did not take for granted, being sure to reserve a special shoutout to his family in his speech.
"You are absolutely everything," Macaulay told Brenda as she sat in the crowd. "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known. You've given me all my purpose. You've given me family."
And while growing emotional, he added to the Dollface actress, "After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."
—Reporting by Paul Costable
Keep reading for more of Brenda and Macaulay's cutest family pictures.