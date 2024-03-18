Exclusive

Brenda Song Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song revealed sweet details about life at home with Macaulay Culkin and their two sons—including the couple's go-to date night activity—in an exclusive interview.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Mar 18, 2024 12:43 PM
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are no longer home alone. 

In fact, in the last few years the pair have welcomed 3-year-old son Dakota in April 2021 and a second son, confirmed in March 2023. But while their newest additions may have added a few layers to the couple's life, Brenda wouldn't have it any other way. 

"The balance is always tough but, you know, you just gotta make it work," Brenda exclusively told E! News of parenthood at the March 15 Clarins launch party for their new Multi-Active line. "One thing that I've always said is for me to be able to be the best mom, I have to be the best me, and part of that is work, and going out, and continuing to enjoy life."

For her and Macaulay as a couple, the suite life can be as simple as staying in—good food a must. (For more with Brenda tune into E! News March 18 at 11 p.m.)

"We really don't get out of the house," Brenda joked. "We eat, we eat and we hang out. We spend a lot of time together, when we have time off we like to go out and eat." 

Macaulay Culkin's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony With Brenda Song and 2 Sons

The Disney Channel alum also noted there's one fellow celebrity her kids have a special affinity for. 

"My boys love Ed Sheeran, that is what they listen to I kid you not," Brenda revealed at the event for the line, which is available online and at all official retailers, including Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Amazon. "It's that or it's Cocomelon."

Olivia Wong/Getty Images

But while Brenda and Macaulay—who got engaged in 2022—often stay out of the spotlight, the whole family came together in December to celebrate a huge milestone: Macaulay's Walk of Fame ceremony. It was a moment the Home Alone star did not take for granted, being sure to reserve a special shoutout to his family in his speech. 

"You are absolutely everything," Macaulay told Brenda as she sat in the crowd. "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known. You've given me all my purpose. You've given me family."

And while growing emotional, he added to the Dollface actress, "After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."

—Reporting by Paul Costable

Keep reading for more of Brenda and Macaulay's cutest family pictures.

Olivia Wong/Getty Images

Date Night

The two step out for a rare red carpet date at a Clarins product launch party in Los Angeles in March 2024.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meet Dakota

The two appear with their eldest son, 2, at Macaulay's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hi Baby

The two appear with their baby boy, whose name has not been made public, at Macaulay's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Star Power

The two are all smiles at Macaulay's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Ghetto Film School

Black & White Style

The two appear at the GFS Fall Benefit in Santa Monica, Calif. in October 2023.

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID
Parents of Two

The two step out in Los Angeles in April 2023, months after welcoming their second son.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer
They're Getting Hitched

In January 2022, a source confirmed to E! News that Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin were engaged. The actress showed off her engagement ring while stepping out in Beverly Hills. 

Instagram
Heart Day

"Hoppy Valentine's day everyone!" Brenda shared on Instagram when celebrating with Macaulay in the water. 

Splash News
Take Me Away

While strolling through Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany, the couple displayed some PDA by holding hands. 

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," Brenda wrote to Macaulay on Instagram. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Do-Gooders

Uniting for good! The Hollywood couple attended the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast in Los Angeles. 

Instagram
Biggest Cheerleader

"Guys, I did a podcast with my favorite bunny—podcasters and just 2 of my favorite people," Brenda shared online when supporting her boyfriend's podcast back in April 2018. "@bunnyearspodcast aaaand the one and only @mattbennett!" 

culkamania / Instagram
Proud Parents

The couple celebrated their son Dakota's first birthday with a visit to Sesame Place San Diego. Calling it a "magical" affair, Brenda wrote on her Instagram alongside a snap of herself and Macaulay posing with Elmo, "We had so much fun!"

