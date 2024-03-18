Brenda Song Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Macaulay Culkin

Watch : Macaulay Culkin's Sons Make First Public Appearance

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are no longer home alone.

In fact, in the last few years the pair have welcomed 3-year-old son Dakota in April 2021 and a second son, confirmed in March 2023. But while their newest additions may have added a few layers to the couple's life, Brenda wouldn't have it any other way.

"The balance is always tough but, you know, you just gotta make it work," Brenda exclusively told E! News of parenthood at the March 15 Clarins launch party for their new Multi-Active line. "One thing that I've always said is for me to be able to be the best mom, I have to be the best me, and part of that is work, and going out, and continuing to enjoy life."

For her and Macaulay as a couple, the suite life can be as simple as staying in—good food a must. (For more with Brenda tune into E! News March 18 at 11 p.m.)

"We really don't get out of the house," Brenda joked. "We eat, we eat and we hang out. We spend a lot of time together, when we have time off we like to go out and eat."