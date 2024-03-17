North West Gives First On-Camera Interview After Announcing First Album

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West's Music Milestone

North West is ready to meet the (teen) press.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West, 10, spoke about her upcoming first album in what is believed to be her first on-camera interview. It was conducted by 13-year-old Jazlyn "Jazzy" Guerra from Jazzys World TV, reporting for the Rolling Loud California music festival, where North performed onstage at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif. March 14 during her dad's opening set with ¥$ and Ty Dolla $ign.

The video of the interview was posted on the reporter and the event's Instagram pages March 15. Speaking about her upcoming album, Elementary School Dropout, North said, "It's gonna be great."

When asked about the record's release date, she said, "I don't know."

Jazlyn then asked North if the album will feature any collaborations with her dad. "Maybe," she responded, smiling and raising both hands. "We don't know yet!"

In the Instagram post's caption, Jazlyn gave North's mom a shout-out, writing, "Thank you Ms. @kimkardashian for helping out."