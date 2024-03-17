North West Gives First On-Camera Interview After Announcing First Album

North West is ready to meet the (teen) press.
The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West, 10, spoke about her upcoming first album in what is believed to be her first on-camera interview. It was conducted by 13-year-old Jazlyn "Jazzy" Guerra from Jazzys World TV, reporting for the Rolling Loud California music festival, where North performed onstage at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif. March 14 during her dad's opening set with ¥$ and Ty Dolla $ign.
The video of the interview was posted on the reporter and the event's Instagram pages March 15. Speaking about her upcoming album, Elementary School Dropout, North said, "It's gonna be great."
When asked about the record's release date, she said, "I don't know."
Jazlyn then asked North if the album will feature any collaborations with her dad. "Maybe," she responded, smiling and raising both hands. "We don't know yet!"
In the Instagram post's caption, Jazlyn gave North's mom a shout-out, writing, "Thank you Ms. @kimkardashian for helping out."
Footage from the festival posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed Kim standing near her daughter while she was being interviewed.
North, who gave her first, off-camera interview to Interview magazine when she was 4 years old and has performed onstage with her dad many times, had performed the track "Talking / Once Again" from Kanye's Vultures album at Rolling Loud California. She appeared onstage with her friends, including cousin Penelope Disick, and during her performance, the crowd joined in to chant the lyric containing her rap name—"It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie."
North had announced her new album March 10.
"I've been working on an album," she told the crowd at a release listening party for Kanye, ¥$ and Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming sequel album Vultures 2 in Phoenix, according to Forbes. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout."
In addition to her musical journey, North has also expressed interest in taking over for both her mom's SKIMS brand and her dad's Yeezy label.
"I'm going to do art on the side," she told i-D in a November profile. "When I'm, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell."
