Céline Dion Shares Rare Photo With Her 3 Sons Amid Health Battle

Céline Dion posted a rare photo of her three kids René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, and an inspirational message as she continues to battle stiff-person syndrome.

By Corinne Heller Mar 16, 2024 5:33 PMTags
Watch: Céline Dion Sings Backstage At 2024 Grammys

Céline Dion is sharing an inspirational message as she finds comfort in the power of love amid her medical struggles.

The Grammy winner made her comments alongside a rare photo of herself with her and late husband René Angélil's sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, on March 15, International Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day.

Dion, who has not performed a concert in almost four years and canceled a world tour due to her health battle, wrote on Instagram, "As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

A Timeline of Celine Dion's Health Battle

The "Power of Love" singer, who appears in the photo with her sons at the K1 Speed go-kart race track in Las Vegas, continued, "I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"

In addition to stepping away from touring, the 55-year-old, who previously performed at Las Vegas residencies on an off for more than 10 years, has largely kept out of the spotlight since revealing in December 2022 that she is battling stiff-person syndrome, a rare disease that causes muscle spasms.

She was most recently spotted out and about in New York City earlier this month, giving a thumbs up to photographers.

Last October, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer stepped out with her three sons at a Montreal Canadiens hockey game in Las Vegas, marking her first major public outing since sharing her stiff-person-syndrome diagnosis. The Canadian-born singer later shared Instagram pics of the four meeting players in their locker room. And in February, Dion's kids joined her again for another hockey game in Las Vegas, this time played by the Edmonton Oilers, who they also met.

Also in February, Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, marking her first time on a public stage since she stopped touring in 2020. René-Charles escorted his mom, where she was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd.

"Thank you all," the "That's the Way It Is" singer said in response, growing emotional. "I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."

Look back at Dion's heartwarming photos with her family over the years:

(Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Award Show Duo

Rene-Charles Angelil helped present his mom Céline Dion with the Icon Award at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Mother-Son Moment

The pair posed for photos with the singer's award in May 2016.

Instagram

Holiday Time

"May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health," Celine wrote on Instagram in Dec. 2020 alongside a photo with Rene-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, "and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!"

Instagram

Mother's Day Celebration

"Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids?" she captioned this group Instagram photo in May 2021. "What a privilege it is to be a mom! Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy every moment…Can it get any better than that ? To be continued All my love, Celine xx…"

Instagram

Family Time

The following year, the Grammy winner shared a new photo with her and late husband René Angélil's three sons.

Instagram

Hockey Game

"My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 1, 2023. "They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! - Celine xx."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live/Concerts West

A New Day

She hugged her husband Rene and son Rene-Charles after the end of her Las Vegas show "A New Day" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2007.

WireImage/WireImage

Disney Dreams

The threesome smiled at the Happiest Place on Earth during a Disneyland trip in 2007.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Newborn Love

Celine waved to the crowd during a 2011 moment in Las Vegas after the arrival of their twins.

Lyle Stafford/Getty Images

Trip to Montreal

In 2001, when their eldest son was 6 months old, the couple visited Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec.

