Céline Dion Shares Rare Photo With Her 3 Sons Amid Health Battle

Céline Dion is sharing an inspirational message as she finds comfort in the power of love amid her medical struggles.
The Grammy winner made her comments alongside a rare photo of herself with her and late husband René Angélil's sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, on March 15, International Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day.
Dion, who has not performed a concert in almost four years and canceled a world tour due to her health battle, wrote on Instagram, "As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"
The "Power of Love" singer, who appears in the photo with her sons at the K1 Speed go-kart race track in Las Vegas, continued, "I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"
In addition to stepping away from touring, the 55-year-old, who previously performed at Las Vegas residencies on an off for more than 10 years, has largely kept out of the spotlight since revealing in December 2022 that she is battling stiff-person syndrome, a rare disease that causes muscle spasms.
She was most recently spotted out and about in New York City earlier this month, giving a thumbs up to photographers.
Last October, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer stepped out with her three sons at a Montreal Canadiens hockey game in Las Vegas, marking her first major public outing since sharing her stiff-person-syndrome diagnosis. The Canadian-born singer later shared Instagram pics of the four meeting players in their locker room. And in February, Dion's kids joined her again for another hockey game in Las Vegas, this time played by the Edmonton Oilers, who they also met.
Also in February, Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, marking her first time on a public stage since she stopped touring in 2020. René-Charles escorted his mom, where she was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd.
"Thank you all," the "That's the Way It Is" singer said in response, growing emotional. "I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."
Look back at Dion's heartwarming photos with her family over the years: