Céline Dion Shares Rare Photo With Her 3 Sons Amid Health Battle

Watch : Céline Dion Sings Backstage At 2024 Grammys

Céline Dion is sharing an inspirational message as she finds comfort in the power of love amid her medical struggles.

The Grammy winner made her comments alongside a rare photo of herself with her and late husband René Angélil's sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, on March 15, International Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day.

Dion, who has not performed a concert in almost four years and canceled a world tour due to her health battle, wrote on Instagram, "As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"