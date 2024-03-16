Kelly Clarkson Countersues Ex Brandon Blackstock Amid 3-Year Legal Battle

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Confesses Why She Can’t Be Friends With Exes

Kelly Clarkson is not quite done breaking away from ex Brandon Blackstock.

Amid a more than three-year legal battle, the talk show host has filed a countersuit against her former husband and his father Narvel Blackstock's management firm months after they appealed a decision by a California agency that ordered the group to repay the "Heartbeat" singer $2.6 million that they had received in commissions when Brandon worked as her manager.

In her cross-complaint, filed in a Los Angeles Court March 11 and obtained by E! News, Kelly's lawyers alleged that during her time working with her ex and dad's company Starstruck Entertainment between 2007 and 2020—the year she filed for divorce from Brandon, the group violated labor laws because it was not licensed as talent agency.

Kelly's attorneys alleged in the filing that Starstruck entered into their agreement with the "Since U Been Gone" singer "as a subterfuge and fraudulent device to attempt to circumvent and evade the licensing requirements and other requirements, restrictions, and regulations of the Talent Agencies Act."