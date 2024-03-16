Kelly Clarkson Countersues Ex Brandon Blackstock Amid 3-Year Legal Battle

Kelly Clarkson's legal battle against ex Brandon Blackstock and his father Narvel Blackstock's management company continues as the singer has filed a new cross-complaint.

Kelly Clarkson is not quite done breaking away from ex Brandon Blackstock.

Amid a more than three-year legal battle, the talk show host has filed a countersuit against her former husband and his father Narvel Blackstock's management firm months after they appealed a decision by a California agency that ordered the group to repay the "Heartbeat" singer $2.6 million that they had received in commissions when Brandon worked as her manager.

In her cross-complaint, filed in a Los Angeles Court March 11 and obtained by E! News, Kelly's lawyers alleged that during her time working with her ex and dad's company Starstruck Entertainment between 2007 and 2020—the year she filed for divorce from Brandon, the group violated labor laws because it was not licensed as talent agency.

Kelly's attorneys alleged in the filing that Starstruck entered into their agreement with the "Since U Been Gone" singer "as a subterfuge and fraudulent device to attempt to circumvent and evade the licensing requirements and other requirements, restrictions, and regulations of the Talent Agencies Act."

The talk show host's legal team also argued that "all agreements between the parties should be declared void and unenforceable" and that Kelly should pay no additional money to Starstruck, adding that she is "entitled to a full and complete accounting from Starstruck of all monies received by Starstruck" in connection with her contracts and work performed during her time signed with them.

E! News has reached out to reps for Clarkson and Starstruck Entertainment for comment and has not heard back.

Kelly and Brandon's legal battle over her dealings with Starstruck began in September 2020, three months after she filed for divorce. Starstruck initially sued the singer, alleging that she owed $1.4 million in unpaid commissions for her work on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The following month, Kelly's legal team filed a motion to halt the lawsuit. She also submitted a petition to the California Labor Commission alleging that her ex demanded "unconscionable fees and compensation," acted "in conflict of interest with [her] best interests," and was never a legally certified talent agent during the time she was signed to his group, Today reported.

In those documents, she also demanded her agreement with Starstruck be "declared void and unenforceable" and for the company to return all the money she paid them for their work as her talent reps.

In November 2023, the California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement ruled in response to Kelly's petition that Brandon must return over $2.6million paid in commissions from when he was her manager. He appealed the decision later that month, Today reported.

The Blackstocks have not responded to the singer's cross-complaint. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 27.

In the midst of their legal dispute over management fees, Kelly and Brandon finalized their divorce in March 2022.

The singer has been candid about the difficulties she faced amid her divorce, especially concerning the former couple's children, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.

"I don't want my kids to be those kids at school...when you come down to daddy-daughter dances and you don't have anyone show up," she said on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast in June. "You have to think of all those things and I think you play it out differently in your head, too. You try so hard—like, I do not want to do that to her, I don't want to do that to him—that you start never thinking about yourself."

However, Kelly ultimately believes she's now in a better place post-divorce. As she noted to E! News last year, "I've lost a bit of me, like in my previous relationship, and I love having her back."

(E! and The Kelly Clarkson Show are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keep reading for more of Kelly's most family moments with her children.

Instagram / Kelly Clarkson
Backstage Fun

Kelly shared this pic of her kids River and Remy backstage at her Las Vegas residency show Aug. 18, just before they joined their mom separately onstage for surprise appearances.

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Visiting Mom at Work

River and Remy appear with Kelly and celebrity guest Jason Momoa on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Star Sighting

River and Remy join their mom as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2022.

Instagram
Howdy, Partner

Who doesn't love a day at Disneyland with mom?

X / Kelly Clarkson
In Charge

River and Remy are here to help put out fires and solve crime!

Instagram
Road Trip!

Running errands is way more fun when you have these two bundle of joys in the back seat.

Instagram
Lake Life

In June 2018, Kelly Clarkson enjoyed some fun in the sun with her two kids, Remy and River Rose

Instagram
Disco Diva

River is already taking after her mom when it comes to performing, and Kelly couldn't be any more proud.

Instagram
Girls on Set

When making her music video in 2017, the Texas native brought her daughter along for some behind-the-scenes fun.

Instagram
Flying High

"NYC y'all ain't ready for Remy B......I'M SO EXCITED!!!!!!" Kelly captioned this adorable snap of her little man.

Instagram
Make Up Free

Kelly was all smiles as she took this selfie with her daughter and pointed out that she was makeup-free in it.

Instagram
Smashville

In May 2017, the fam took in a Nashville Predators hockey game and they even rocked matching jerseys. 

Instagram
Three Generations

For Mother's Day, the 37-year-old singer gave her mom a sweet shout out alongside this adorable photo of the three generations of women in her life.

Instagram
Smooches

Ugh, could this be any cuter of an Easter moment?

Instagram
Remy's Day

Remy's first birthday was a total blast and included a massive cake!

Instagram
Happy Holiday

Kelly and River braved the Tennessee winter temps to be a part of the Nashville Christmas Parade in 2016 and seriously, they're so stinking cute.

 

Instagram
Play Time

While on a visit to Washington D.C., Kelly's little ones got a ride on a blanket courtesy of their half-brother Seth.

X
Teepee Time

To celebrate the launch of her children's book, the mom of two shared this adorable snap of her and her daughter.

Instagram
Famous Friends

What little one hasn't hung out with Jimmy Fallon?

Instagram
Mamma's Girl

In October 2014, the singer shared her first photo of daughter River Rose.

