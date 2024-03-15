Eva Mendes Thanks Ryan Gosling For “Holding Down the Fort” While She Conquers Milan Fashion Week

Ryan Gosling's job? Beach. And, well, dad.
When longtime love Eva Mendes jetted off to celebrate Milan Fashion Week, the Barbie actor stayed back in Los Angeles to look after their daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.
In a March 14 Instagram video, tagging her glam team and stylist, Eva wrote, "La Dolce Evita made possible by…And by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days."
After all, with award season wrapped, it's now mom's time to play. In the video, the 50-year-old strutted on her own catwalk while donning a sheer black polka-dot dress, white tights and white platform heels to the song "Walk On By" by Isaac Hayes. She accessorized the look with a white belt, a black purse and a veil.
The event was monumental for Eva, who attended for the first time since becoming a mother. But she still kept her family close to her heart—even continents apart. Reflecting on her look, which included a pair of cat-eye sunglasses during the fashion event, she explained, "Inspo? My Ken & Sofía Loren."
And though the couple rarely step out together, they always support one another's dreams from afar. Take, for instance, ahead of his iconic "I'm Just Ken" performance at the 2024 Oscars, she shared a pic outside his dressing room backstage, writing, "Always be my man."
And after, she applauded his work, writing, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG."
And Ryan did take Ken to the Oscars, but not without some major planning. The production required months of preparation with producers, choreographers, dancers, and more. And the performance itself? It included a 40-piece orchestra, 62 dancers, over 24 massive Barbie heads, a cameo from Guns N' Roses and four Kens from Barbie.
"Ryan Gosling is a true professional, that man," show producer Molly McNearney told Variety. "He was so committed to it."