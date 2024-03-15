Eva Mendes Thanks Ryan Gosling For “Holding Down the Fort” While She Conquers Milan Fashion Week

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Eva Mendes Supports Ryan Gosling Backstage While He Performs "I'm Just Ken"

Ryan Gosling's job? Beach. And, well, dad.

When longtime love Eva Mendes jetted off to celebrate Milan Fashion Week, the Barbie actor stayed back in Los Angeles to look after their daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

In a March 14 Instagram video, tagging her glam team and stylist, Eva wrote, "La Dolce Evita made possible by…And by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days."

After all, with award season wrapped, it's now mom's time to play. In the video, the 50-year-old strutted on her own catwalk while donning a sheer black polka-dot dress, white tights and white platform heels to the song "Walk On By" by Isaac Hayes. She accessorized the look with a white belt, a black purse and a veil.

The event was monumental for Eva, who attended for the first time since becoming a mother. But she still kept her family close to her heart—even continents apart. Reflecting on her look, which included a pair of cat-eye sunglasses during the fashion event, she explained, "Inspo? My Ken & Sofía Loren."