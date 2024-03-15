Love Is Blind's Cameron Hamilton Reveals Why He and Lauren Weren't at the Season 6 Reunion

Watch : ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: Jimmy Admits He’s Interested in DATING AD (Exclusive)

The most recent installment of Love Is Blind simply didn't catch Cameron Hamilton's eye.

The reality star, who met and married wife Lauren Speed-Hamilton on the first season of the Netflix dating show, were conspicuously absent from the season six reunion, and now Cameron is explaining why.

"First let me say I love the Love is Blind franchise," he said on Instagram March 15, adding that there are no issues with them and the show or Netflix. "That's how I met my wife. I really appreciate that opportunity so much. We were invited to the season six reunion and we respectfully declined. We already were booked for that date."

But more than that, Cameron just doesn't feel drawn to the show in the same way.

"I just wasn't into this season," he continued. "I didn't find those couples that I wanted to root for. I've supported it for the last four years."