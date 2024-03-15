Love Is Blind's Cameron Hamilton Reveals Why He and Lauren Weren't at the Season 6 Reunion

The most recent installment of Love Is Blind simply didn't catch Cameron Hamilton's eye.
The reality star, who met and married wife Lauren Speed-Hamilton on the first season of the Netflix dating show, were conspicuously absent from the season six reunion, and now Cameron is explaining why.
"First let me say I love the Love is Blind franchise," he said on Instagram March 15, adding that there are no issues with them and the show or Netflix. "That's how I met my wife. I really appreciate that opportunity so much. We were invited to the season six reunion and we respectfully declined. We already were booked for that date."
But more than that, Cameron just doesn't feel drawn to the show in the same way.
"I just wasn't into this season," he continued. "I didn't find those couples that I wanted to root for. I've supported it for the last four years."
He added, "I think on every season there are people who are open to getting married. There are people who want to get famous. And there are people who fall somewhere in the middle. And for me watching, of course I want to see people who have that true connection, who genuinely want to get married."
When it comes to his most recent season, Cameron felt it was less about the chance to find love and more about "all the memes, it's all the one liners, it's all the drama. The mess."
However, he doesn't blame the cast for playing into that, noting they are "well aware of how the show works."
Season six of Love is Blind brought plenty of drama to the screen this year, with only Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre making it down the aisle in the show's finale.
And while Cameron and Lauren didn't tune in to see what the most recent pod squad was up to, he's still grateful to the show.
"For Lauren and I, Love is Blind was just the beginning of our story," the 31-year-old said. "It's truly a blessing and thank you for supporting us for the last four years. It really means the world to me."
While Cameron and Lauren are one of the more successful Love is Blind relationships, keep reading to find out which couples did and did not make it after the cameras stopped rolling.