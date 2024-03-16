Rita Moreno Credits This Ageless Approach to Life for Her Longevity

Watch : Rita Moreno GLAMBOT: Oscars 2024

The idea of being mean to Rita Moreno is mystifying.

Not least because the West Side Story actress is one of the most accomplished entertainers in history, an EGOT winner and still inspiringly busy at 92. But also because she's one of the most gracious people you could hope to meet.

Apparently, though, there were some women once upon a time who didn't think much of her.

"I call them 'the b--ches,' the women who were very mean to me when I was younger," Moreno exclusively told E! News ahead of the release of her new movie The Prank. "Being Puerto Rican, all that kind of stuff, you don't forget that."

At least she was able to put those painful memories to good use for The Prank, in which she plays a sinister high school physics teacher who threatens to fail the whole class—and two plucky students spread the rumor that she may have murdered a missing classmate.

Giving stone-faced, silver-haired Devil Wears Prada vibes as Mrs. Wheeler, Moreno loved every second of it.