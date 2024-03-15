King of the Netherlands Jokes About Kate Middleton Photo Controversy

Some royal tea is being spilled.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has weighed in on the ongoing scandal surrounding Kate Middleton's Photoshop flub by joking about it during a March 14 event in Zutphen.
In a video shared to X, formerly Twitter, Willem-Alexander responded to a young girl who told the king she owned a photo of him and his family by quipping, "At least I didn't photoshop it."
The comment, which drew laughs from the adults present at the event, references the ongoing Photoshop scandal the British royal family has found itself in over the last few days. The controversy started when the Princess of Wales shared a photo of herself, along with her and Prince William's children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, to social media for U.K. Mother's Day.
However, hours later, it was pulled from prominent news organizations, including the Associated Press, for suspected manipulation. And after the photo was killed—with outlets citing inconsistencies around the sleeve of Princess Charlotte's sweater—Kate issued a statement taking responsibility for the photo editing.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote on X March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
Still, conversations surrounding the royal photo fail continue as the Agence France-Presse (AFP) global news director Phil Chetwynd announced that Kensington Palace would no longer be viewed as a "trusted source" by the publication.
"At this moment in time, AFP's trust in handout pictures from the Palace has been compromised," Chetwynd shared in a March 14 statement to E! News. "We cannot say they are a trusted source for handout pictures. We still require further explanations."
He added that the organization hopes that trust with Kensington Palace can be "rebuilt" over time.
Amid the ongoing controversy, Kensington Palace has yet to issue another official photo of the Princess of Wales amid her recovery from a January abdominal procedure (although she has been spotted a handful of times by paparazzi).
Still, William continues to go about his royal duties as usual, appearing at the Diana Legacy Awards ceremony on March 14 to honor his late mother Princess Diana, as well as visiting a youth center earlier that same day.
During his latter visit, William took a moment to praise his wife while decorating a cookie, sharing, "My wife is the arty one."
The King of Netherlands' joke is only the latest addition to royal news around the world.