King of the Netherlands Jokes About Kate Middleton Photo Controversy

Watch : Prince William's Eyebrow-Raising Kate Middleton Comment

Some royal tea is being spilled.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has weighed in on the ongoing scandal surrounding Kate Middleton's Photoshop flub by joking about it during a March 14 event in Zutphen.

In a video shared to X, formerly Twitter, Willem-Alexander responded to a young girl who told the king she owned a photo of him and his family by quipping, "At least I didn't photoshop it."

The comment, which drew laughs from the adults present at the event, references the ongoing Photoshop scandal the British royal family has found itself in over the last few days. The controversy started when the Princess of Wales shared a photo of herself, along with her and Prince William's children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, to social media for U.K. Mother's Day.

However, hours later, it was pulled from prominent news organizations, including the Associated Press, for suspected manipulation. And after the photo was killed—with outlets citing inconsistencies around the sleeve of Princess Charlotte's sweater—Kate issued a statement taking responsibility for the photo editing.