Jax Taylor Addresses Cheating Rumors and Reveals the Real Reason for Brittany Cartwright Breakup

Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright shared updates on their "tough" separation, co-parenting son Cruz together and if they think there's hope for a reconciliation.

Watch: Brittany Cartwright Opens Up About “Hard Times” With Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor is pumping the breaks on rumors he was unfaithful to wife Brittany Cartwright amid their recent separation.

"We're just having a little communication issues right now. That's all, there's nothing else," the Vanderpump Rules alum exclusively told E! News March 14 at the premiere party for his and Brittany's new Bravo series The Valley at Jax's Studio City. "There's no cheating. There's no infidelity anywhere. It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."

Since Brittany announced their breakup last month, Jax said it's been "a process" figuring out their new normal but noted he and his estranged wife are keeping things cordial for 2-year-old son Cruz.

"It's not easy," the 44-year-old shared. "But it's not affecting our businesses, not affecting raising our child. We're adults. Just because we can't live together doesn't mean we can't work together."

"Everything is wonderful," he added. "We see each other every single day. The only thing that's different is we just don't sleep under the same roof. That's it."

As for Brittany's take on their split?

"I gotta put myself first," she told E!. "I literally put Jax first my entire life and I think it's time for me to figure out what's best for myself and for my son especially. He's a great dad, not the best husband. So we're gonna figure out what's best for us."

But when it comes to the possibility of a reconciliation, the 35-year-old said "there's always hope." She just needs Jax to put in the work.

"I don't think anybody will ever love Jax the way I've loved Jax," Brittany admitted. "Over all these years, I've been through so much with him and I'm stuck by his side through everything. So I think that if he makes certain changes that I've asked, maybe we could get back together. But right now, I just really need to figure out myself. I felt really strong and really proud of myself for being able to step out and do what's right for me. My mental health is super important."

See the estranged couple's relationship drama play out when The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19, following a new episode of Vanderpump Rules. Beginning Tuesday, March 26, the series will move to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m.

And keep reading to relive Jax and Brittany's romance pre-split.

Welcome to SUR

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright first meet while vacationing in Las Vegas in 2015. He convinced her to join the cast of Vanderpump Rules for season four, which premiered that same year. Following her Bravo debut, the Kentucky native and Jax took their relationship to the next level in the public eye. 

Going Country

The pair took a break from life in West Hollywood and headed to the brunette beauty's home state: Kentucky. They filmed their Bravo spinoff show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, where they experience many ups and downs in their relationship. The first and only season aired in 2017.

Hitting the Pause Button

Brittany and Jax briefly called it quits in December 2017 after he confessed to cheating with fellow VPR castmate Faith Stowers. However, they rekindled their romance and appeared happier than ever during the Pump Rules reunion in May 2018.

"He was very persistent and just did not give up," Brittany told E! News following the reconciliation. "There were some times—sorry to say this Jax—where I'd have 30 missed calls from him. He just wasn't going to give up on me."

The Big Question

Brittany shared the special news that she and Jax are engaged on Instagram. "Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7," she said of her proposal, which took place in Malibu in June 2018. " I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I am the happiest girl ever right now."

Engagement Festivities

The two lovebirds celebrate their engagement news with their closest friends and family. It's certainly a night to remember!

Red Carpet Ready

The two bring the glitz and the glam to ther 2018 People's Choice Awards, where Brittany showed off her gorgeous engagement bling.

"Thank you sooooo much to the fans who got us this far, this is an incredible experience that I never imagined I would be apart of and I am so grateful," she wrote on Instagram. "I won't forget this night for the rest of my life..."

Two Lovebirds

In the midst of wedding planning, the reality TV personalities shared a special moment on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Time to Party

The couple lived it up as they celebrated their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties in Miami. At the time, a source told E! News Jax and Brittany were "having a blast" with their guests.

It's Official!

Ahead of their televised wedding ceremony, the couple got their marriage license at the Clark County Courthouse in Kentucky.

Wedded Bliss

Family, friends and Vanderpump Rules cast members watched the Bravo stars tie the knot at a Kentucky Castle in June 2020.

Baby Boom

In September 2020, Brittany and Jax announce they're expecting a baby boy. "Mom & Dad," Brittany captioned a phoyto of herself and Jax. "The love of our lives is coming soon."

End of an Era

Amid Brittany's pregnancy, the couple announced in December 2020 that they "will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules."

They added at the time, "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

And Baby Makes Three

Brittany gave birth to her and Jax's first baby—son Cruz Michael Cauchi—on April 12, 2021 "We have never been more in love," she shared on Instagram. "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!"

Valley Rules

In January 2024, Bravo announced that Brittany and Jax—as well as fellow VPR alum Kristen Doute—will star in the spinoff series called The Valley, which will center around their day-to-day in the famed Los Angeles suburb.

Taking Time Apart

The couple hinted at problems in their marriage in February 2024, sharing that they had separated for the time being.

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany shared on their joint podcast When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

