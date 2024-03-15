Jax Taylor Addresses Cheating Rumors and Reveals the Real Reason for Brittany Cartwright Breakup

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Opens Up About “Hard Times” With Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor is pumping the breaks on rumors he was unfaithful to wife Brittany Cartwright amid their recent separation.

"We're just having a little communication issues right now. That's all, there's nothing else," the Vanderpump Rules alum exclusively told E! News March 14 at the premiere party for his and Brittany's new Bravo series The Valley at Jax's Studio City. "There's no cheating. There's no infidelity anywhere. It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."

Since Brittany announced their breakup last month, Jax said it's been "a process" figuring out their new normal but noted he and his estranged wife are keeping things cordial for 2-year-old son Cruz.

"It's not easy," the 44-year-old shared. "But it's not affecting our businesses, not affecting raising our child. We're adults. Just because we can't live together doesn't mean we can't work together."

"Everything is wonderful," he added. "We see each other every single day. The only thing that's different is we just don't sleep under the same roof. That's it."