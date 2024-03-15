Jax Taylor Addresses Cheating Rumors and Reveals the Real Reason for Brittany Cartwright Breakup

Jax Taylor is pumping the breaks on rumors he was unfaithful to wife Brittany Cartwright amid their recent separation.
"We're just having a little communication issues right now. That's all, there's nothing else," the Vanderpump Rules alum exclusively told E! News March 14 at the premiere party for his and Brittany's new Bravo series The Valley at Jax's Studio City. "There's no cheating. There's no infidelity anywhere. It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."
Since Brittany announced their breakup last month, Jax said it's been "a process" figuring out their new normal but noted he and his estranged wife are keeping things cordial for 2-year-old son Cruz.
"It's not easy," the 44-year-old shared. "But it's not affecting our businesses, not affecting raising our child. We're adults. Just because we can't live together doesn't mean we can't work together."
"Everything is wonderful," he added. "We see each other every single day. The only thing that's different is we just don't sleep under the same roof. That's it."
As for Brittany's take on their split?
"I gotta put myself first," she told E!. "I literally put Jax first my entire life and I think it's time for me to figure out what's best for myself and for my son especially. He's a great dad, not the best husband. So we're gonna figure out what's best for us."
But when it comes to the possibility of a reconciliation, the 35-year-old said "there's always hope." She just needs Jax to put in the work.
"I don't think anybody will ever love Jax the way I've loved Jax," Brittany admitted. "Over all these years, I've been through so much with him and I'm stuck by his side through everything. So I think that if he makes certain changes that I've asked, maybe we could get back together. But right now, I just really need to figure out myself. I felt really strong and really proud of myself for being able to step out and do what's right for me. My mental health is super important."
See the estranged couple's relationship drama play out when The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19, following a new episode of Vanderpump Rules. Beginning Tuesday, March 26, the series will move to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m.
