Reneé Rapp Details "Most Rewarding" Experience of Her Coming Out Journey

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD

Reneé previously came out as bisexual but has recently shared she now identifies as a lesbian. And she's expressed how much it means to her that she's been able to help others come out, too—such as by having them relate to her character Leighton Murray on The Sex Lives of College Girls.

"It is the coolest thing ever because I've only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I've only recently been in a relationship where I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm a lesbian for sure,'" Reneé told The Hollywood Reporter last month. "I never consumed any piece of queer media up until maybe three months ago. I'm watching The L Word for the first time, and I just watched But I'm a Cheerleader, and I'm watching all these movies and parts of gay culture, specifically lesbian culture, and I'm like, 'I love this.'"

"It's also been the most rewarding, validating, scary and exciting experience ever," the singer added. "So to imagine that that could be like that for somebody else, that makes me love acting."