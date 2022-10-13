Chrishell Stause Teases Appearance on The L Word: Generation Q

Chrishell Stause is trading in mega mansions for the cozy confines of an on-set trailer.
On Oct. 12, the Selling Sunset star shared an Instagram video teasing an upcoming appearance on Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q.
The video kicks off with Chrishell panning over to her name handwritten on a trailer next to the show's logo. Dressed in a pink sweater, she then reveals partner G Flip walking behind her, who races up to hug Chrishell.
Chrishell and G Flip are then seen posing with multiple cast members from the series, which is a sequel to the The L Word. The OG show aired on Showtime for six seasons from 2004 to 2009.
"Thank you @sho_thelword for letting me & @gflip play today Season 3 drops Nov 18th," Chrishell captioned the video. "The best time with the most amazing cast! #cameo #thelword #season3"
Some of Chrishell's Selling Sunset co-stars celebrated the news, with Emma Hernan commenting "YAS!!!!!! Love you both so much!!! C&G 4life" and Mary Fitzgerald writing "So cool! Love u babe!"
While details of Chrishell's appearance on the show remain under wraps, she's certainly no stranger to the world of scripted television.
Before joining Selling Sunset in 2019, Chrishell was a regular cast member on legendary soap opera Days of our Lives from 2013 to 2015 and also appeared in guest roles on shows like Mistresses and Body of Proof.
However, just because Chrishell is branching out doesn't mean Oppenheim Group loyalists need to worry—she has already confirmed that she will still appear on Selling Sunset when the show returns for its sixth season.
In the meantime, keep an eye out for Chrishell when the the third season of The L Word: Generation Q premieres on Showtime in November.